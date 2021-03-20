Line of Duty care package
Line of Duty care package: what’s in it and how to get one!

Strictly for VIPs?

By Karen Hyland
There’s a Line of Duty care package and it’s got already excited fans of the series in a spin!

Season 6 begins on BBC One on Sunday night and Lorraine Kelly has shown off the gift she’s received in preparation.

A Line of Duty care package has been revealed by Lorraine (Credit: SplashNews)

She shared on Instagram: “So this just turned up! My @bbclineofduty calming care package! Cannot wait until Sunday for series six.”

The TV presenter then showed off her AC-12 goodies.

The Line of Duty care package delivered to Lorraine (Credit: Lorraine Kelly Insta)

Read more: Adrian Dunbar subjected to ’embarrassing’ interview on BBC Breakfast

These included an evidence file, a cliffhanger candle and a stress ball with a drawing of character Ted Hastings.

Line of Duty care package
Lorraine had a squeeze on Ted’s ball! (Credit: Lorraine Kelly Insta)

Needless to say, this provoked a lot of jealousy from her followers.

One fan summed it up: “You lucky woman, you.”

Other lucky recipients of the Line of Duty care package are showing theirs off on social media.

And fans of the show want one of their own.

Unfortunately, it looks as though the goodies are only being given to influencers with a lot of social media followers at the moment.

But maybe one or two will end up on ebay…

Read more: Steve Arnott to quit AC-12?

Earlier this week Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio revealed that Ted, Kate and Steve are not immune from getting the chop as no one is bigger than the show.

Jed has also teased that there is a very strong link between series one and the new series.

And Martin Compston assured fans that this series would provide answers to a lot of big questions.

Would you like to get your hands on a Line Of Duty care package? Are you looking forward to season 6? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

