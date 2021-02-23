Katie Price is reportedly set to host an autism-only talk show following the success of her BBC documentary, Harvey and Me.

The 42-year-old reality star recently gave insight into her relationship with disabled son Harvey, 18, during the one-off special.

Now, Katie is apparently in talks to produce an online series featuring guests on the autism spectrum.

Katie Price is reportedly set to host an autism-only show following Harvey’s documentary (Credit: BBC)

Katie Price: Who will the show feature?

The show will feature campaigner and long-term friend Anna Kennedy OBE.

Anna was previously seen giving advice to Katie on her BBC documentary.

Speaking to The Sun, the campaigner revealed she is teaming up the mum-of-five in a bid to raise more awareness.

She said: “We’ve been chatting about more projects because now she’s got the taste for wanting to do more to help raise awareness of autism acceptance and disability.

“We’re talking about doing something on her YouTube channel going live possibly as soon as next month.”

Anna went on to explain their relationship worked as Katie is comfortable around her.

The reality star will feature Anna Kennedy on the show (Credit: BBC)

The exciting news follows shortly after Katie’s BBC documentary.

It is believed the star has since bagged a second instalment, which will follow Harvey as he heads off to residential college.

ED! has contacted Katie’s rep for further comment.

What else has Katie been up to?

Meanwhile, when it comes to her own struggles, Katie recently revealed she once “planned to take her own life”.

The reality star opened up on mental health battles on BBC Northern Ireland’s Nolan Live.

During the chat, Katie admitted she let her problems “build up” before eventually getting help in rehab.

Katie wants to raise more awareness (Credit: BBC)

She said: “I wanted to commit suicide. I planned it, I did everything… Everything was on top of me, it was a build up.

“I’m only human, I’m strong but there’s only so much you can take and I could have either committed suicide or got help.”

Thankfully, Katie turned her life around for the sake of her five children.

She continued: “Every time I went to do it I thought, ‘I can’t, I’ve got kids, sort yourself out’, so I asked for help, got help, and I stuck to it.

“I went to The Priory for five weeks and I’m a brand new person now.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Katie admitted she was at her “worst” while appearing on Loose Women.

