Katie Price fans rally round as star reflects on mental health and long-lasting impact of injury

Katie Price will bear the impact of her broken feet injury for the rest of her life, she has said.

But the 42-year-old star is determined not to let her disability ruin it.

Mum-of-five Katie has been warned by medics she may struggle to walk for more than few minutes a day ever again.

She has undergone surgery and multiple rounds of physiotherapy since falling from a 25ft wall last summer.

Despite her injury, Katie Price is grateful for horses in her life (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price has constant limp after injury

But while Katie reportedly now suffers with a constant limp and pain in her feet, fans have been delighted by her resilience.

This afternoon (February 13), Katie shared with fans how she is determined not to be kept down by her physical condition.

I can still ride my horses which is my passion and so good for me mentally.

A video uploaded to Instagram showed the reality star exercising her horse – and the clopping about seems to have been a real tonic for her spirits, too.

Katie admitted in the post’s caption that spending time on horseback made her grateful for what she can do.

Katie Price believes horses help her cope mentally (Credit: YouTube)

Horse riding has helped Katie mentally

Katie also noted how her accident meant she won’t be able to run.

She also indicated how crucial riding is to helping her maintain a positive outlook.

Katie wrote: “I feel so lucky that I can’t run ever again but I can still ride my horses which is my passion and so good for me mentally.”

Instagram followers were thrilled to see Katie and her pal trotting about, with scores of fans posting heart emojis in the comments section.

Katie sustained two broken feet due to her accident (Credit: YouTube)

Fans react to Katie’s comments

Some also related how important horses have helped with their own sense of wellbeing.

“I love my horses. They have kept me happy and positive throughout my life,” one person wrote.

“No better way to deal with problems than with a horse!” another well wisher added.

And a third said: “This is so great to see. So glad your horse brings you so much pleasure!”

Earlier this week Katie opened up about her mental health as she revealed she had previously considered taking her own life.

She said during a radio appearance that she had let problems “build up” before seeking help in rehab.

Katie urged: “I say to anyone out there, if you are suffering with mental health, and this pandemic doesn’t help – just talk to someone. If you’re feeling low, talk to someone.”

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

