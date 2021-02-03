Katie Price has said she was “at her worst” during her time on Loose Women.

The mum-of-five was a panellist on the daytime show before leaving in 2019.

Katie, 42, admitted she “put on a front” despite struggling mentally in a pre-recorded interview on FUBAR Radio.

Katie Price said she was “at her worst” during her time on Loose Women (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

What has Katie Price said?

Speaking to hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on Access All Areas, Katie said: “When I did Loose Women, that was at my worst when mentally I was so not with it really.

“Struggling, but I still put on a front. And now I am myself again.”

She added: “I’m switched on I’m quick, I’m just all focused with work. People are hating it because I’m so assertive now.

The star admitted she “put on a front” despite struggling (Credit: Katie Price/YouTube)

“And I’m back to how I was, and they don’t know how to handle me, cause they were so used to me for the last couple of years being down and being late for everything.

“And it’s because I was struggling and I just never told anyone, but now I’m on fire.

“People are like, ‘Kate, calm down’. I’m like, no, I want to do this, I’m going to do that.”

Katie checked into The Priory in February 2020 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

The former glamour model also admitted feeling “embarrassed” about the way she acted before seeking help at The Priory.

Katie checked herself into the rehabilitation centre in February 2020 for “severe trauma rehabilitation”.

She said: “Since I’ve been out of The Priory, I have not drunk nothing.

“And now I’ve forgotten what it’s like to drink, and that’s not like me because I’m quite sociable and stuff.

“And then obviously I was into the coke because I was self-medicating.”

In conclusion, Katie added: “When I look at it all now I’m like, oh my God, I’m a completely different person now. What the hell?

“I’m actually embarrassed to how I’ve acted and stuff, but you know, that’s part and part of mental health. You can’t help it.”

