The Katie Price documentary about her son Harvey will reportedly get the follow-up treatment as the teenager heads off for residential college.

A source has claimed that the hit BBC programme, which followed the former glamour model and her eldest son as they worked on setting up a more independent life for him, will continue with a sequel showing him starting college.

What did the insider say about another Katie Price and Harvey documentary?

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Katie has agreed to a second instalment, which will follow Harvey’s journey as he starts residential college.

“They’re already in talks about what they’ll film and plan to start in summer.”

And Katie’s rep told the newspaper: “I can say with confidence there will be a part two of this wonderful documentary.”

They went on to say that Katie was “inundated” with requests to do another about Harvey’s transition.

ED! contacted the BBC and Katie’s reps for additional comment.

What did viewers say about the first documentary?

Katie’s documentary was a hit with viewers, who praised her for being a “phenomenal” mum to Harvey.

The teenager has autism, is partially blind and was also born with Prader-Willi syndrome.

During their programme, Katie revealed her fears about Harvey being away from home.

It also showed them visiting some residential colleges to find the one best suited to his needs.

At one point in the show, Harvey suffered an anxiety attack after a loud noise startled him and he started throwing his head against a door.

Katie, in a bid to calm him down, told her son: “Count to 10, it’s alright Harv, chill out. We’ll go somewhere else now. He hates the doors banging.”

It had a number of those watching at home in tears, as they praised Katie’s composure and parenting skills, calling her an “incredible” mother.

On Twitter, one said: “Katie Price is an absolutely phenomenal mum. Started watching #katiepriceharveyandme and couldn’t stop. Was in tears by the end.”

Another wrote: “I swear I’m in tears, if you’ve ever slated her for her decisions regarding her son, absolute shame on you, she’s doing the best by her son as a mother!”

