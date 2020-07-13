Kate Garraway supported by Ben Shephard and co-stars as she returns to work on GMB

TV's Kate Garraway has been flooded with messages of support from Ben Shephard and other co-stars as she returned to GMB for the first time.

The 53-year-old presenter was forced to take a break from the ITV show amid her husband Derek Draper's ongoing health battle.

Kate Garraway was supported by her GMB co-stars following her return today (Credit: Splash)

Upon her return today (July 13), Kate was inundated with kind messages from her fellow daytime presenters.

Support for Kate Garraway on GMB

Susanna Reid - who is currently on a summer break - kicked off the support with a heartfelt message on Twitter.

Alongside a video of Kate, the 49-year-old wrote: "Good luck Kate - fantastic to have you back."

Lorraine Kelly , 60, later followed Susanna's words, saying: "Welcome back our

@kategarraway

- we’ve missed you xxx."

Meanwhile, friend and co-host Ben Shephard shared a snap of himself alongside Kate on the show this morning.

She’s back! New nails, longer lashes and blonder than ever - ahhhh it wonderful to have @kategarraway back! #katesback pic.twitter.com/m5416aq51G — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) July 13, 2020

The photo shows the pair posing behind the GMB desk ahead of Kate's return.

The 45-year-old wrote: "She’s back! New nails, longer lashes and blonder than ever - ahhhh it wonderful to have @kategarraway back! #katesback."

Weather presenter Laura Tobin, 38, also said: "If the weather doesn't make you feel warm this will. @kategarraway is back presenting @GMB with @benshephard #WelcomeBackKate."

And it appears fans were just as thrilled, with one commenting: "@GMB welcome back and good luck to @kategarraway is going to be great to see you back where you belong on the sofa next to @benshephard it's been too long."

Susanna supported Kate on Twitter (Credit: Splash)

A second said: "Absolutely wonderful to see you back @kategarraway, @GMB has the A Team back on YESS, stay blessed xx."

Another added: "Welcome back to the most strongest amazing lady ever we love you @kategarraway everyone is here to support you."

Kate Garraway's disaster morning on GMB

It appears Kate's first day back wasn't without its struggles.

As her first stint back at work got underway, she revealed it had already been something of a disaster.

Speaking to Ben, she said: "Quite a lot's gone wrong this morning already

"Car picking me up didn't show up. I came into work and a poor, very senior person called Daniel came in early to make sure my computer worked, because I'm legendary for being useless with computers.

"And having been away for three months... and just as I arrived it went into a two hour update. So getting in early was utterly wasted."

As viewers know, Kate's husband Derek was admitted to intensive care in March suffering with coronavirus.

Kate's husband Derek is currently in hospital (Credit: Splash)

He is now free of the killer virus. But his body has been ravaged and the 52-year-old remains in a coma.

Last week, Kate revealed that doctors had warned of a long road ahead and had suggested she get back to work and some normality.

Kate Garraway's big return to GMB

And, in an interview on the daytime show with colleagues Piers Morgan and Susanna last Wednesday, she announced her return.

"The doctors have said you've got to get on," she admitted to her co-hosts. "They're kind of worried about me.

Kate is stepping in for Piers and Susanna (Credit: Splash)

"I'm going to come back on Monday.

"You two are going and I'm coming back. I'm not sure I've got quite the fight to be Piers Morgan but I'm going to be here with Ben Shephard because you're going off."

She and good pal Ben will be at the helm of the show throughout the summer, while Piers and Susanna enjoy a break.

