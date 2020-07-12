Lorraine Kelly reveals she's returning to old studio after months of filming on GMB set

TV's Lorraine Kelly has revealed she'll be back filming in her old studio after weeks at Good Morning Britain's set.

The daytime favourite shared the news to the Lorraine Twitter page on Sunday.

In a video clip, Lorraine is seen in her studio as she tells fans she's "excited" to be back.

What did Lorraine say?

The star said: "Hi everyone, it's Lorraine here and, as of Monday, we're going to be back in our studio which we're all very excited about.

"It's been lovely being with the guys at GMB but it'll be so nice to sort of get back to a little bit of normality and be back in here.

"So I'll see you on Monday!"

The post was captioned: "We're so excited to be back in the Lorraine studio from Monday morning!"

Lorraine Kelly has been hosting in the GMB studios amid the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: ITV)

Fans were thrilled by the news.

One person said: "Brilliant. You and Dr Hilary [Jones] did a fantastic job keeping us informed.

"Looking forward to seeing you on Monday in your old homes."

Another wrote: "You are a real ray of sunshine Lorraine.

"Keep doing what you do and delighted you are back in the Lorraine studio!"

A third added: "Yippee.. looking forward to tuning in!"

Lorraine will be back in her old studio from Monday (Credit: ITV)

Over the last few months, Lorraine has been hosting the final hour of Good Morning Britain.

The studio had a huge shake-up to adhere to the social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the star recently had her hair dyed as hairdressers reopened.

Lorraine's hair transformation

Lorraine shared a photo to Instagram as she sat in the hairdressers.

She wrote: "Finally got hair colored yesterday - thank you @maleekarobb at @fourlondon - all safety measures firmly in place.

"Felt very reassured."

Meanwhile, GMB will also see some changes as Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are now on their summer break.

Kate Garraway will return on Monday (July 13) after taking time off while her husband Derek Draper is in hospital.

Derek remains in hospital however Kate said she would like to return to some normality.

She will join co-star and close friend Ben Shephard.

