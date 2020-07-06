Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid announce summer break from GMB

GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are to take a break for the summer.

That's the announcement Piers made on today's show.

Piers and Susanna will take a summer break from GMB (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan issues message to Prince Andrew on Good Morning Britain

Summer break

Piers revealed the upcoming departure on today’s show.

Hewhere he confirmed Kate Garraway will be joining the programme on Wednesday before they leave for the summer.

"We’re going to talk to Kate on Wednesday before we go off for the summer and I’m sure she’ll have something to say about this," Piers said.

Piers and Susanna last took a break from Good Morning Britain duties in May to coincide with half-term.

Piers and Susanna, along with Dr Hilary Jones, have been key figures during the show's coronavirus coverage (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Lorraine Kelly gutted as she learns Nigel Farage's age on Good Morning Britain

It is normal for the pair to take six weeks off in July.

Usually, that would coincide with school summer holidays - although school attendance for everyone has been disrupted by the lockdown.

Update on Kate Garraway

Although Kate is coming back to the show, Piers also revealed it isn't all happy news.

Many papers have reported that her husband Derek Draper is awake from his coma and recovering.

But Piers said on today's show that everything is not as positive as it seems.

"It’s probably not quite as positive of a story that the papers might believe," Piers said.

"It’s certainly premature to think Derek is in any way out of the woods, sadly. He remains in a critical condition."

Derek had already recovered from coronavirus before reports surfaced that he had opened his eyes.

But he was still battling other conditions.

Elsewhere, Dr Hilary Jones shared his beliefs that coronavirus will still be in our midst at Christmas and through until spring.

"What we’re going to see is a steady number of cases for several months," Dr Hilary said.

Piers Morgan is taking a summer break from GMB (Credit: Splash News)

And he gave his expert view on Derek Draper's recovery.

Dr Hilary told Lorraine Kelly: "Kate knows it’s a long road ahead for Derek.

"What we also know is many, many people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 have taken a long time to recover and are still recovering."

Will you still be tuning in when Susanna and Piers take a break from GMB? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.