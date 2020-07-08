Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid step down from GMB as they confirm two month hiatus

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are taking a two month break from Good Morning Britain.

Today's show (July 8) will be the last time they host the ITV breakfast programme until the autumn.

Piers Morgan is taking a break from GMB (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid say goodbye to GMB

Opening the show, Piers told GMB viewers: "This is it – our last morning until September!

"The programme will continue powering away through the summer but we have hit the wall.

"We are going away to lie in the sunshine."

Susanna was then keen to point out that they would not be enjoying the sunshine together.

Piers then hit back: "Of course separately!

"We won't. be enjoying the sun together – those days are long. gone sadly.

"I miss those days when we used to enjoy each other's company."

Susanna then clarified that her co-host was referring to the fact that they've been social distancing.

"We never had those days," she laughed. "He means social distancing."

Susanna Reid will be back in September (Credit: ITV)

Twitter trolls

The pair then proceeded to poke fun at a Twitter troll that has been relentlessly targeting them on social media.

"One of your trolls decided they were going to write us off," continued Susanna.

"But it is in a way that we have entirely embraced – Shouty and Pouty!"

A photograph of the pair was then displayed, showing Piers shouting and Susanna pouting.

Laughing off the nicknames, the pair played a video of their funniest moments shouting and pouting.

The presenters poked fun at Twitter trolls (Credit: ITV)

Susanna quits Twitter

This comes after Susanna announced she was quitting social media due to intense online bullying.

She wrote in her Daily Mail column" "I could easily spend hours on Instagram and Twitter — at least until now. I’m not willing to let the abusers win, but I’ve turned off all notifications and stopped checking my phone.

"I’ll be blocking the worst trolls, and looking at my feed only when I need information on a news story."

She later added: "Social media has become a dark place, and the sites need to clean up their act if they want people to keep using them. No one should be scared into silence by the trolls."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

