GMB: Kate Garraway suffers workplace disaster as she returns to presenting duties

Kate Garraway made her return to presenting duties on GMB this morning after an absence of over three months.

Kate Garraway returned to work this morning (Credit: ITV)

And as her first stint back at work got underway, she revealed it had already been something of a disaster.

"Quite a lot's gone wrong this morning already," she told her co-host Ben Shephard. "Car picking me up didn't show up. I came into work and a poor, very senior person called Daniel came in early to make sure my computer worked, because I'm legendary for being useless with computers.

"And having been away for three months... and just as I arrived it went into a two hour update. So getting in early was utterly wasted."

As viewers know, Kate's husband Derek Draper was admitted to intensive care in March suffering with coronavirus.

He is now free of the killer virus. But his body has been ravaged and the 52-year-old remains in a coma.

Last week, Kate, 53, revealed that doctors had warned of a long road ahead and had suggested she get back to work and some normality.

Doctors told Kate Garraway it was time to get back to GMB (Credit: ITV)

Why is Kate Garraway back on GMB?

And, in an interview on Good Morning Britain with colleagues Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid last Wednesday, she announced her return.

"The doctors have said you've got to get on," she admitted to her co-hosts. "They're kind of worried about me.

"I'm going to come back on Monday.

"You two are going and I'm coming back. I'm not sure I've got quite the fight to be Piers Morgan but I'm going to be here with Ben Shephard because you're going off."

Kate confirmed her return to GMB last Wednesday (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek Draper has opened his eyes

She and good pal Ben Shephard will be at the helm of the show throughout the summer, while Piers and Susanna enjoy a break.

Kate will be presenting alongside Ben Shephard this summer (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan reunited with his mum after 114 days

As Kate joined Ben at the top of the show...

NEWS LINE HERE

How are Kate Garraway and her children?

As Kate spoke to Piers and Susanna last week, she explained that Derek would want her to be back at work.

"Derek would not just be saying come back to work. He would be saying why haven't you done it before," she said. "I know he would.

"As he got into the ambulance he said, go inside and make [the children] feel safe to me because they're going to be panicking about this – that was his priority.

‘Wonderfully his eyes are opening.’



‘It's a desperate situation but there’s fantastic hope he’s still alive.’



Kate Garraway joins us in the studio to update us on how her husband Derek is fighting against the devastating effects of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/eEw0MQTPio — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 8, 2020

"My job now is to make them feel safe and to make them feel like they have a future and a world.

"Whatever happens with Derek, we hope and believe that he can come back, but whatever happens, they have to feel like they have a world.

"And to see me getting on, they know they're going to have to go to school in September."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.