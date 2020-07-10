Piers Morgan reunited with his mum after 114 days

Piers Morgan has shared his delight after being reunited with his mum, Gabrielle Sybille, after 114 days' separation due to coronavirus.

The GMB host has now finished presenting duties for the summer and has headed to his place in Newick, East Sussex, to be with her.

Piers Morgan has been ables to see his mum finally (Credit: Splash)

Read more: 'Good Morning Britain will be a snorefest over summer without Piers Morgan'

And he proudly showed off the Full English breakfast she had whipped up for him!

"Nobody can cook a better fry-up than my mother... first one in 114 days," he wrote on Instagram.

His picture did prove that indeed his ma does make a fine breakfast!

Piers Morgan and Alan Sugar feud

Piers is very close to Gabrielle and she very sweetly defended her son during one of his online scraps with Lord Sugar over the pandemic.

The Apprentice star wrote: "You are an utter disgrace @piersmorgan I don't know who the hell you think you are on your self appointed tirade against the GOV," he wrote.

"I wonder if Mrs Morgan senior ( your mum ) is proud of you. You need help. You are a bully."

She tweeted: "I am the proudest mum in the world. The only journalist doing his job, as you will find out at the end of all this.

Gabrielle isn't scared to put her son in his place when she thinks need be though.

Last month she messaged Piers while he was hosting Good Morning Britain.

Piers was ranting about the insane queues at Ikea when the stores first opened after lockdown, suggesting they were just buying plywood.

Read more: Piers Morgan fans shocked by the size of his garden

But his mum proved that she was a fan of the Swedish flat-pack furniture giant.

"My mother! 'Did you just say Billy Bookcase? Just what I need,'" he exclaimed.

Piers and co-star Susanna Reid bowed out of the breakfast show on Wednesday and will not be returning till September.

The 55-year-old always divides fans but has been widely praised for his work during the pandemic.

He has consistently challenged the government over their decisions and lack of action - and has highlighted the terrible plight of care homes.

Will you miss Piers on GMB? Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.