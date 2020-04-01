Piers Morgan family tree - sons, daughter and wife Celia Walden

Piers Morgan is the proud father of three sons and one daughter.

While he may be one of the toughest journalists out there, behind closed doors, the Good Morning Britain star is a hands-on dad.

Piers Morgan and wife Celia Walden have one daughter together (Credit: Lewis/WENN.com)

Who are Piers Morgan's sons?

Piers has four grown-up sons, Albert Douglas Morgan, Spencer William Morgan and Stanley Christopher Morgan.

Their mother is Marion Shalloe, who the star was married to from 1991 to 2008.

Albert

Albert, 19, is Piers' youngest son and possibly the smartest.

Last year, the teenager revealed that he achieved three A* grades in his A levels.

He had attended private school Wellington College for five years.

Piers recently expressed concern for his youngest son after revealing he was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms.

"One of my sons had it in a much milder way. My youngest boy," he said on the show.

"I think most people are associating [lack of taste and smell] that with the virus, it's a very unnerving thing to get..."

Fortunately, his symptoms have since cleared up.

Spencer

Spencer is Piers' eldest son and turns 27 this year.

Following in his father's footsteps, he is also a journalist, specialising in sport.

In 2019, it was rumoured that Spencer was heading into the Love Island villa.

However, the reports later turned out to be false.

Back in 2018, Spencer was romantically linked to Made in Chelsea's Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo after she won I'm A Celebrity.

The pair have remained friends.

First date went well guys, thanks for asking @ToffTalks pic.twitter.com/J9MsguEskN — Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan93) January 11, 2018

Stanley

At 22-years-old, Stanley is Piers' middle son.

He is the co-founder of independent film and theatre company OneFiveFiveProductions.

Stanley studied theatre and is now an actor, who can also sing and play the guitar.

Over the years, he's admitted he's argued with his father about his political views.

However, Stanley has fully supported Piers' stance during the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, he revealed: "I often find myself going to head to head with my Dad over his tweets and views but right now I couldn't be more proud to be his son.

"He has continued to support and champion the vital NHS staff and the people of this country in a time where the government is failing them."

Who is Piers Morgan's daughter Elsie?

Born in 2011, Elsie is Piers' youngest child and his only daughter.

She was born a year after Pier and her mother Celia got married.

Although she's still in primary school, she and her famous father already enjoy a lot of banter.

While hosting an episode of Good Morning Britain in 2019, Piers shared a hilarious message she sent him.

"I just got a lovely charming message from my seven-year-old daughter Elise, who watches the programme. Morning, Elise," he said.

"She just sent me a lovely email saying, 'Hi Pig, you look terrible'."

Who is Piers Morgan's wife Celia?

Cambridge-educated Celia is the daughter of Tory MP George Walden.

Like Pier, she too is a journalist and has written pieces for several national newspapers.

Celia married Piers four years after his marriage to Marion Shalloe ended.

