'Good Morning Britain will be a snorefest over summer without Piers Morgan'

It’s that time of year every single Piers Morgan fan hates - especially ED's Associate Editor Rebecca Carter, who fears the show will suffer without him this summer...

Good Morning Britain viewers will be without their daily dose of Piers for two months because he and Susanna Reid are having some well-deserved rest.

But while this may be music to some people’s ears, it’s definitely making me want to sob.

Piers Morgan is off GMB for the summer now (Credit: ITV)

There’s no doubt Piers brings the drama to the show.

But it simply will not be as good without it.

Whether it’s ranting about vegan sausage rolls, clashing with guests in debates or getting up to his usual cheeky antics, you can’t deny that Piers brings the entertainment factor to the show.

So, over the summer, there’s a risk the programme could become a complete snorefest.

The show's not going to be the same without him (Credit: ITV)

Of course, we all love a bit of Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins, but they’re just not Piers.

Ben, Kate and Charlotte offer a calmer and a softer approach to the programme which is nice but don't we all want some explosive telly to watch?

I'll miss Piers calling out his co-stars, like when he had a pop at Susanna for apologising on his behalf.

Or when he had a go at Andi Peters for pronouncing his name wrong!

One thing that will not be the same is how Piers holds people accountable for their actions and gets the answers we all want.

Ben and Charlotte will probably take over Piers on GMB (Credit: ITV)

I mean, how many breakfast TV presenters actually do that?

The way he handles trolls on Twitter and calls them out on air is another thing not many TV stars do.

Despite his controversial ways, Piers is really like a big teddy bear and is always campaigning for what is right.

Throughout the entire coronavirus crisis, he's helped those who have been struggling.

For example, when he exposed that NHS staff were being charged for car parking.

Piers holds people accountable for their actions (Credit: ITV)

He even told NHS workers to send their hospital parking fines to him and he'd sort it.

The final thing I will truly miss is Piers' "the world's gone nuts" catchphrase. It still always makes me smirk when I hear it!

Have a great summer Piers, but PLEASE hurry back.

