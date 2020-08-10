Kate Garraway issued an update on her husband Derek on GMB today, telling her co-host he had a “worrying” time in hospital last week.

On Monday (August 10), the presenter was joined on the programme by Good Morning Britain’s Adil Ray.

Adil, who has not seen Kate for some time, asked the mum of two how Derek was doing following his battle with coronavirus.

Kate Garraway said her husband Derek had a “worrying” week last week (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say about her husband Derek?

Kate revealed she feels grateful her husband is still with her. But she said he continues to face “challenges” with a number of aspects of his health.

She also admitted she feels guilty when she comes onto GMB and laughs while Derek remains in a serious condition.

Kate said Derek remains “very much still with us” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate said on the programme: “It’s strange to see you this week, so much has happened. He’s very much still with us.

“There seems to be different challenges every week. I feel conscious of… I know everybody’s been so lovely, and it’s terrible isn’t it that there’s so many people out there with people who are sick.

It was a worrying week last week.

“But you don’t want to talk about it on Good Morning Britain all the time, because then it’s not cheering up everybody that’s trying to cope with Covid.

But then last week when we were having fun and games. You feel almost bad because you think, ‘Oh I’m laughing and he’s still there, you know, in a kind of minimally conscious state’. It’s a difficult balance.

“It was a worrying week last week. He’s still got lots of challenges. Challenges with his food, challenges with his lungs, everything. And we just want him to wake up.”

He’s had “challenges”, including with his food (Credit: ITV)

Adil’s text

They also spoke about how Adil texted Kate on the morning of the day Derek got really ill.

At the time she told him that everything was fine – only for her husband’s condition to deteriorate just hours later.

Adil is presenting in place of Kate’s regular co-host Ben Shephard, who has stepped away from GMB for now to focus on Tipping Point.

