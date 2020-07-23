Where is Ben Shephard? GMB host replaced by Adil Ray

GMB fans woke up expecting to Ben Shephard this morning (July 23).

But Adil Ray has stepped into his shoes, co-hosting Good Morning Britain with Ranvir Singh.

So where is Ben Shephard?

Here's everything you need to know...

Ben Shephard isn't hosting GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Where is Ben Shephard?

Ben has a planned day off from work today.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are usually the main presenters of GMB.

However, the duo, alongside Dr Hilary Jones, have the entire summer off and aren't expected to return until September.

With that in mind, it's all change in the ITV studios for the other presenters.

Ben, who traditionally hosts the show with Susanna on Thursdays and his pal Kate Garraway on Fridays has stepped into Piers' shows.

Over the summer, he'll be fronting GMB from Monday to Wednesdays.

At the start of the week, he'll be joined by BFF Kate and teams up with Ranvir or Charlotte Hawkins on Wednesdays.

Ben should be back hosting GMB on Monday (July 27).

Adil Ray is filling in for Ben (Credit: ITV)

Who is Adil Ray?

Adil Ray is a British TV host, actor and comedian.

Fans may recognise the 46-year-old from. the hilarious BBC series Citizen Khan which he stars in and co-writes.

Talking about the series, he told the BBC: "Growing up in a Muslim family in the 1970’s and 80’s I rarely saw families like ours on TV.

"So I’m pleased to be able to put that right and share a bit of my culture with a wide audience. It was very important that the production team and I worked closely together to make this authentic.

"From the style of the Khan's carpet to the Muslim artefacts on the wall, it has to feel and look like a Pakistani Muslim home. "

Adil's net worth is set between $1 - 5 million, according to Trend Celebs Now.

The star first hosted Good Morning Britain as a stand-in back in 2018.

Since then, he's regularly been asked back to fill in for Piers and Ben.

Adil has divided GMB fans (Credit: ITV)

What have GMB fans said?

Adil has divided those tuning into Good Morning Britain at home.

Some are loving seeing the funnyman fronting the show once more and have been quick to take to Twitter.

One wrote: "Good to see you both back #adilray and #ranvir01."

Another then tweeted: "Two of my favourite Good Morning Britain presenters Adil Ray and Ranveer Singh on the show today.

"If Kate Garraway shows up, I will be a happy chap. #goodmorningbritain."

But others aren't so keen to see Adil filling in for Piers and Ben: "Looks like I will have to wait until Monday to watch GMB . Can't stand Adil Ray."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

