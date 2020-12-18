Kate Garraway thanked viewers for their support today after they rallied round the Good Morning Britain star following the news that her husband Derek Draper had contracted coronavirus.

The presenter made the comments while fronting her last ITV breakfast show before Christmas alongside Ben Shephard this morning (December 18).

Derek has been in hospital since March, battling the after effects of the virus.

And it seems Kate couldn’t have carried on without the help of the show’s army of well-wishing viewers.

Kate Garraway thanked viewers for their support following the news of husband Derek’s coronavirus diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say on GMB today?

At the end of the show, Kate and Ben revealed it was their last show before Christmas.

She said: “We are off for Christmas,” before turning her attention to the viewers.

“Thank you so much to all of you for the support you’ve given to me and the support you’ve given to Ben to give to me,” she said.

“Because you’ve helped us both through.”

Derek has been in hospital since March (Credit: Splash News)

Ben reveals Kate needs ‘a lot of support’

Kate has previously revealed that Ben has been a tower of support to her throughout Derek’s coronavirus battle.

Her co-host added: “Yes, she needs a lot of support.”

The blonde GMB host had previously said that Derek’s hospitalisation had put a “huge pressure” on her co-presenter’s shoulders.

Kate explained: “For 20 years, Ben has had to do so much for me, but this year has been another level.

“He has been at the end of the phone and trying to do everything that he can to help, it has been a huge pressure on him.

“It’s a huge thing and I’m very grateful that he has been there and I’m aware how tough it’s been for him,” she added.

Ben has been on hand to support Kate throughout the year (Credit: ITV)

What is Kate doing for Christmas?

Earlier this week, Kate revealed just what she’ll be doing this Christmas, and revealed it was her “dream” to be able to visit Derek on Christmas Day.

She said: “I want to try and avoid, if at all possible, just Darcey, Billy and I on Christmas Day as I think that will back Derek’s absence feel huge.

“But it is quite a difficult balance to work out.”

