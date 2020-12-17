Kate Garraway has had the toughest year of her life in 2020, after her husband contracted Covid-19. So how is Kate Garraway spending Christmas?

Will the Good Morning Britain presenter be spending it with Derek in hospital?

Here’s everything we know so far.

How is Kate Garraway spending Christmas this year? (Credit: ITV)

How is Kate Garraway spending Christmas?

Kate co-presented GMB on Thursday (December 17 2020) and revealed her plans for Christmas Day.

She told viewers she hopes to see Derek on December 25 alongside their children Billy and Darcy.

The 53-year-old admits it’s a tricky time for the family and she wants to ensure they don’t spend it alone.

She’s also worried that it will make the absence of their father feel “huge”.

Kate told co-host Ben Shephard that she also hopes to see her parents.

She said: “I find it tricky. It is a unique position I am in, but also it’s not as a lot of people have got people who are vulnerable, who are in the hospital, who are sick with Covid or with other things.”

She added: “Obviously, my dream is that me and the children can see Derek on Christmas Day in some way.”

Kate went on to admit that the “practical challenges” is that they have to keep really safe and isolate.

She said: “There is a question that if we are doing that, can we have my mum and dad there?

“I want to try and avoid, if at all possible, just Darcy, Billy and I on Christmas Day as I think that will back Derek’s absence feel huge. But it is quite a difficult balance to work out.”

Kate also explained that her washing machine and fridge-freezer have broken and she wasn’t sure how she’s be able to store the turkey for Christmas dinner.

Where is Derek Draper?

Derek remains in the hospital as he continues to recover from Covid-19.

He was hospitalised in March after contracting coronavirus.

He was later put into an induced coma which lasted 13 weeks.

Derek woke up from the coma in July but remains in hospital.

Tragically, the virus has “attacked everything”, leaving him with clots in his lungs and holes in his heart.

He has also been left diabetic.

Doctors have warned Kate that Derek might never recover from the damage done to his body.

Who is Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper?

Derek is Kate Garraway’s husband of 15 years.

He married Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway in 2005 in Camden, London.

Derek Draper is a PR, former political adviser and psychotherapist.

His extensive political career included being political aide to former Labour cabinet minister Peter Mandelson.

Derek was at the centre of the political scandal known as ‘Lobbygate’ in 1998.

Derek and Jonathan Mendelsohn were secretly recorded boasting that they could sell access to government ministers and create tax breaks for their clients.

He retrained as a psychotherapist and spent three years in California obtaining his degree.

How old is Derek Draper?

Derek is currently 53 years old.

He contracted Covid-19 when he was 52, and his birthday passed during his convalescence in hospital.

He was born in Chorley, Lancashire, on August 15 1967.

Will Derek Draper ever get better?

Kate has admitted she doesn’t know if husband Derek will ever return home.

But she still has hope that he will.

Do Kate Garraway and Derek Draper have children?

Kate and Derek have two children together.

Darcey Mary was born on March 10 2006.

William ‘Billy’ was born on July 28 2009.

