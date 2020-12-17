Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway has admitted it’s her “dream” to visit husband Derek Draper in hospital this Christmas.

The 53-year-old presenter returned to the ITV show today (December 17), revealing that the reason for her absence was due to her children having a coronavirus scare.

Speaking to co-host Ben Shephard, Kate explained her family were told to isolate after they came into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID.

Kate Garraway returned to Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say on Good Morning Britain?

She shared: “Few challenges kicking off, going on, challenges with Derek as there always are.

“Outside Derek, we also had another scare as children came into contact with someone – who did not get ill – that had a positive test.

“I kept them both and home and me too until we had negative tests, we had two negative tests.”

Thankfully, Kate revealed Darcey and Billy were completely “fine and safe”.

Kate explained to Ben Shephard she was forced to self-isolate for two weeks (Credit: ITV)

Later on in the show, Kate opened up on the challenges of spending Christmas day without Derek by her side.

The presenter’s husband remains seriously ill in hospital after battling coronavirus back in March.

Obviously my dream is for the children and I to see Derek on Christmas Day in some way

Kate went on: “I know it’s a slightly unique position I’m in but it’s also not because lots of people have got loved ones who are vulnerable, who are sick, either with COVID or with other things.

“Obviously my dream is for the children and I to see Derek on Christmas Day in some way. The challenges of that are we have to stay really safe in order to visit him and isolate.”

The presenter wants to ‘avoid’ spending Christmas with just her children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate opens up about Christmas

Kate explained she wanted to avoid “if possible” spending Christmas day with just her children.

She added: “I think that would make Derek’s absence feel huge and the rest of the family’s absence feel huge but it’s quite a difficult balance to work it all out.”

In October, Kate revealed that Derek had said his first words in 214 days.

She also told viewers that she felt “physically sick” at the idea of spending Christmas without her husband, 53.

What did GMB viewers say?

Fans flocked to social media to support the star, with one saying: “I truly hope you do see Derek on Christmas Day and I’m praying that he will be home with you all again very soon.”

A second added: “I really admire Kate to sit there and listen to people moaning about changing plans, she is proof that this real, wish people would wise up and stay safe. She among many others are living in the hell of Covid.”

Another wrote: “Bless you Kate I don’t know how you do it. I hope you have support from somewhere. I have my own struggles but nothing like yours hope some things improve soon.”

A fourth commented: “Bless you Kate! You and your family have had such a challenging year. I hope your ‘dream’ can come true in some way. Stay strong and keep being fabulous!”

