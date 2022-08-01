Kate Garraway has issued a new work update while her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital.

Derek recently returned to the hospital following a breakdown in his condition.

Kate has since described the experience as a “frightening and unexpected” turn for the worse.

As a result, the ITV star has been absent from Good Morning Britain while she stayed with him as he fought for his life again.

However, the presenter now appears to be getting back to work.

Kate Garraway announced her return to Smooth Radio amid her husband Derek Draper’s health battle (Credit: Instagram)

Kate Garraway issues work update amid Derek Draper’s hospitalisation

Kate took to Instagram on Monday (August 1) to reveal that she would be returning to her Smooth Radio gig on Tuesday.

Read more: Susanna Reid sends heartfelt message to Kate Garraway amid husband Derek’s new battle

“It’s so lovely to be back here at Smooth. Thank you so much for all your lovely messages,” gushed the star.

I’m going to be here tomorrow so do join me!

“I’m going to be here tomorrow so do join me!” added Kate.

Kate’s hubby, Derek, has suffered with ongoing health issues since falling ill with COVID in March 2020 and he even fell into a coma.

He was released from hospital last year, but still continues to struggle with his health.

Last week, Lorraine sent her well wishes to Kate.

Kate Garraway has been by her husband Derek Draper’s bedside (Credit: Splashnews)

She said: “I just wanted to say, we are obviously sending all of our love to our Kate.

“I know a lot of you have seen in the newspapers and online that Derek is back in hospital and obviously, you know, battling the effects after COVID. We just want to send our love to them, don’t we?”

The Scottish star added: “She’s amazing. Not one to complain or say ‘why me?’ or any of that. She’s incredible.”

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

Meanwhile, Kate returned to GMB on Monday (July 1).

She told viewers that Derek had developed sepsis and is now at risk of losing his kidney.

“The challenge now is to save them [the kidneys]. So that’s where we’ve been for the last three weeks,” she said.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.