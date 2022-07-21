Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has returned to hospital and is in a “very serious condition“, it has been claimed.

The 54-year-old former political advisor was originally taken into hospital on March 30 2020 after contracting COVID-19.

In the two and a half years that have passed, Derek’s health has been up and down, with Kate sharing updates with her army of devoted fans.

Here, amid Derek’s “downturn“, we take a look at his journey as he continues his fight for life.

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek has returned to hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway latest: What happened to husband Derek?

Derek was rushed to hospital with coronavirus in March 2020.

After coming down with symptoms, Kate turned to Good Morning Britain colleague Dr Hilary Jones for help.

Read more: Kate Garraway ’emotional’ as she makes heartbreaking confession about husband Derek’s hospitalisation

At the time, Dr Hilary said: “I had spoken to Derek and I was concerned.

“I was really concerned just by the way he was speaking and his breathlessness and I told him to do a simple test, not a diagnostic test.

“All I asked him to do was hold his breath and see how long he could hold it for, and it was less than 10 seconds. I said: ‘Okay look, now is the time to call an ambulance’ and this was when he was admitted.”

Days later, he was induced into a coma.

Derek was rushed to hospital in March (Credit: ITV)

Kate’s visits to Derek limited during pandemic

Over the first year of his illness, Kate rarely managed to visit her husband.

However, she did visit Derek with her two children over Christmas 2020.

Speaking on GMB, Kate said: “[Christmas] was tough, wasn’t it? It was tough for everybody.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

“I knew it was going to be tough. There was a lovely moment which we did have, we did over the period get to see Derek and the children did, which was the first time they were able to do that.

“Of course it was very heightened with emotion because he’s very changed. It was so wonderful but then also it sort of amplified how sad everything was and how different it is.”

Meanwhile, on Derek’s 219th day in hospital, he showed emotion for the first time.

Derek wakes from his coma

During her first ITV documentary, Finding Derek, Kate appeared relived after Derek woke up from his coma.

At the time, she told Derek: “We’ve got him back, we’ve got him back, he’s back. We’ve been waiting a long time to speak to you.

“I’m so proud of you, you’re just so brilliant. Every day we’re getting closer to coming home and being with the kids.”

Derek comes home from hospital

In April 2021, Kate and Derek’s kids Darcey and Billy cried tears of joy as their dad finally came home from hospital.

A source told The Sun: “Kate’s dreamt of this day for so long, and can’t thank wonderful NHS staff enough.”

They revealed that the house was filled with tears of joy for a change, adding: “The children, who have been so remarkably resilient, have been so, so happy to have their dad home.”

However, Derek’s journey was just beginning.

His body had been ravaged by the virus, with many of his vital organs – as well as his speech and mobility – affected by COVID-19.

Kate told The Mirror: “He has changed. Derek is physically very affected.

“His legs are like sticks, he has no muscle left. In terms of his movement, he’s physically affected.”

She did tell her GMB colleagues, though, that Derek was able to join herself and the kids for a family meal.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper before he fell ill (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate’s happy birthday from Derek

May 2021 say Kate celebrate her birthday, with a special wish from her husband.

After struggling with his speech, Derek managed to wish Kate a happy birthday – something that brought the TV star to tears.

Kate also revealed Boris Johnson had sent her a “lovely” note wishing Derek well.

August saw Kate admit her husband was falling victim to “more issues” as time goes on in his fight with long COVID.

‘Happy ending’ for Kate and Derek?

September 2021 saw Kate admit that Derek coming home from hospital had given her their “happy ending”.

In early December, things were still looking up, as Kate told Piers Morgan on Life Stories that Derek had said “I love you”.

Christmas was a worrying time for the family though, with Kate revealing Derek was almost taken back into hospital.

She shared the worrying update with fans on social media, following a “bumpy” 24 hours at home.

However, proving that Christmas miracles do happen, Kate, Derek and the kids enjoyed a trip to the pantomime.

It was arranged by Anton Du Beke and saw Kate pushing Derek in a wheelchair.

However, despite his smiles on the day, Kate said the excursion left Derek “weak”.

GMB star Kate Garraway admitted her husband was back in hospital earlier this summer (Credit: YouTube)

Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek flew to Mexico for treatment

Kate admitted in February 2022 that Derek had flown to Mexico to receive treatment for his COVID-19 after effects.

Speaking to The Sun, Kate said: “It took weeks and weeks of planning, and when I told Derek about this place he was excited. He is just so desperate to get better – he will do anything he can to make that happen.”

Kate went on to say that there’s a “huge amount of hope for him to improve” and the treatment is “positive”.

‘Terribly sad’ decision

March this year saw Kate make the “terribly sad” decision to close Derek’s business.

She also admitted her loneliness during an emotional interview on GMB.

Earlier this summer, in June, Kate admitted that Derek had been “in and out of hospital” a lot.

She shared: “So Derek has been in and out of hospital a lot recently – hopefully the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted and very fretful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

Back in hospital

Early July saw Kate admit that Derek was back in hospital.

Speaking to The Sun, Kate said: “He’s okay, he’s back in hospital actually, so that’s a development. There we are.”

Kate then detailed Derek’s “downturn”.

During an appearance at the Tric Awards, Kate opened up about the latest developments in her husband’s condition.

“He’s back in hospital I’m afraid so a bit of a downturn but fingers crossed,” she said, MailOnline reported.

“In terms of COVID, I mean when Derek got COVID there was no vaccine there was no treatment there were a lot of challenges.

“Now we have those things so on that level yes it’s not gone away.”

Kate Garraway admits husband Derek is in ‘very serious condition’

July 20 saw Derek’s condition appear to deteriorate.

It was reported that Derek had been “taken back into hospital” in a “very serious condition”.

As a result, Kate pulled out of hosting GMB to stay at Derek’s bedside.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.