Susanna Reid sends heartfelt message to Kate Garraway amid husband Derek’s new battle

Susanna Reid sent a heartfelt Twitter message to Kate Garraway amid husband Derek Draper‘s ongoing health battle.

The host of Good Morning Britain took time off her holiday to send her fellow ITV star a message of support.

Kate gave an update on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway issues health update on Derek

Over the past couple of weeks, Kate has been absent from hosting GMB to be at Derek’s bedside.

Derek was rushed to hospital in a “very serious condition” at the beginning of the month.

Today (Monday, August 1), Kate made her return to hosting the show – and provided an update on Derek’s health.

The 54-year-old revealed that Derek went into hospital with a kidney infection – which has now led to serious complications.

Kate went on to explain that Derek had developed sepsis and is now at risk of losing his kidney.

“The challenge now is to save them [the kidneys]. So that’s where we’ve been for the last three weeks,” she said.

What a relief that things are better. So good to have you back @gmb. Huge love to you all Kate ♥️ https://t.co/lfcFqlS6V3 — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) August 1, 2022

Susanna Reid sends message of support

A clip of Kate’s health update was uploaded to the official Good Morning Britain Twitter account this morning.

Susanna shared the clip to her own Twitter for her 883.4k followers to see.

She also provided a heartfelt message to her fellow ITV star too.

“What a relief that things are better,” she tweeted.

“So good to have you back @gmb,” she continued.

“Huge love to you all Kate.”

Susanna’s followers showed their support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Susanna Reid’s Twitter followers react

Plenty of Susanna’s followers took to the replies of her Twitter post to show their support for Kate and Derek.

“They’ve been through so much… must be exhausting for her, what a rollercoaster. Hope Derek continues to improve now and things settle for them all,” one follower said.

“Hello Kate I hope Derek got through whatever happened to him take care and it’s nice to see you back on Good Morning Britain,” another said.

“@kategarraway sending positivity your way, hope your hubby is home with you soon,” a third said.

“Welcome back Kate, hope that Derek will be back home with you soon. Love and best wishes to you and your family,” another wrote.

“Sending you huge hugs, to you and your family Kate,” a fifth tweeted.

