Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway on GMB
TV

Susanna Reid sends heartfelt message to Kate Garraway amid husband Derek’s new battle

He's back in hospital after developing sepsis

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Susanna Reid sent a heartfelt Twitter message to Kate Garraway amid husband Derek Draper‘s ongoing health battle.

The host of Good Morning Britain took time off her holiday to send her fellow ITV star a message of support.

Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain
Kate gave an update on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway issues health update on Derek

Over the past couple of weeks, Kate has been absent from hosting GMB to be at Derek’s bedside.

Derek was rushed to hospital in a “very serious condition” at the beginning of the month.

Today (Monday, August 1), Kate made her return to hosting the show – and provided an update on Derek’s health.

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals full details of Derek’s ‘dramatic’ hospitalisation amid ’new challenge’ to save his kidneys

The 54-year-old revealed that Derek went into hospital with a kidney infection – which has now led to serious complications.

Kate went on to explain that Derek had developed sepsis and is now at risk of losing his kidney.

“The challenge now is to save them [the kidneys]. So that’s where we’ve been for the last three weeks,” she said.

Susanna Reid sends message of support

A clip of Kate’s health update was uploaded to the official Good Morning Britain Twitter account this morning.

Susanna shared the clip to her own Twitter for her 883.4k followers to see.

She also provided a heartfelt message to her fellow ITV star too.

“What a relief that things are better,” she tweeted.

So good to have you back @gmb,” she continued.

“Huge love to you all Kate.” 

Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid
Susanna’s followers showed their support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Susanna Reid’s Twitter followers react

Plenty of Susanna’s followers took to the replies of her Twitter post to show their support for Kate and Derek.

“They’ve been through so much… must be exhausting for her, what a rollercoaster. Hope Derek continues to improve now and things settle for them all,” one follower said.

“Hello Kate I hope Derek got through whatever happened to him take care and it’s nice to see you back on Good Morning Britain,” another said.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

@kategarraway sending positivity your way, hope your hubby is home with you soon,” a third said.

Welcome back Kate, hope that Derek will be back home with you soon. Love and best wishes to you and your family,” another wrote. 

“Sending you huge hugs, to you and your family Kate,” a fifth tweeted.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay on This Morning today
This Morning viewers divided as Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes return to host the show
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy at the Wagatha Christie trial
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy headed back to court in sensational update?
Coronation Street star Colson Smith looks downcast
Coronation Street star Colson Smith tells fans that he’s ‘homeless’ as he waits to move house
Christie McGuinness looking sad and Paddy smiling
Christine McGuinness flooded with support as she breaks silence following split announcement
Danny Miller looks thoughtful on This Morning
Danny Miller fans send support as he pulls out of charity event due to ‘private issues’
Dame Deborah James smiling
Deborah James’ devastated mum Heather makes heartbreaking confession following daughter’s death