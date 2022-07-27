Kate Garraway remains by husband Derek‘s side as ITV issues an update about her prolonged absence from work.

The Good Morning Britain favourite was off screens last week after it was revealed that Derek had taken a “very serious turn”.

It came after Kate revealed her husband had suffered a “downturn” and had been in and out of hospital.

Kate Garraway remains at husband Derek’s bedside as ITV issued an update about her time off (Credit: YouTube)

Kate Garraway ‘takes time off’

Earlier today (July 27), a GMB rep told ED! that Kate is “taking some time off work”.

They said she was hoping to be “back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible”.

However, for now, Derek remain’s Kate’s number one priority.

According to The Sun, Kate won’t front Thursday and Friday’s show alongside Ben Shephard.

Derek Draper was admitted to hospital after a ‘downturn’ (Credit: YouTube)

Has Kate Garraway issued an update about husband Derek?

There’s been no further update on how Derek is doing.

It’s thought that he remains in hospital and is receiving medical care.

Derek has suffered with ongoing health issues since falling ill with Covid in March 2020 and he even fell into a coma.

He was released from hospital last year, but still continues to struggle with his health.

Recently, Derek’s health suddenly took a dramatic turn for the worse and he was taken to hospital again.

Kate’s ITV colleagues rally round

Last week, Lorraine Kelly sent her get well wishes to Derek and reached out to Kate.

She said: “I just wanted to say, we are obviously sending all of our love to our Kate.

“I know a lot of you have seen in the newspapers and online that Derek is back in hospital and obviously, you know, battling the effects after Covid.

“We just want to send our love to them, don’t we?”

Praising Kate, she added: “She’s amazing. Not one to complain or say ‘why me?’ or any of that. She’s incredible.”

Ben Shephard also sent a heartfelt message to his friend and co-star last week.

