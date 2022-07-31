Kate Garraway Derek Draper
News

Kate Garraway issues statement after Derek’s ‘frightening’ fight for life

He is on the mend again

By Carena Crawford

Kate Garraway has issued a statement to fans after husband Derek‘s health took a “frightening” downturn.

The Good Morning Britain favourite has been off screens for the last week as she stayed by his side following a “very serious turn”.

Returning to Twitter for the first time since she took time off work, she thanked fans for their support.

Read more: Kate Garraway: A timeline of Derek’s health as he returns to hospital

Kate Garraway smiles on the red carpet at Thor
Kate is feeling relieved again (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Garraway issues statement on Derek

“Thank you so so much for all your messages of support – they really do mean the world,” she wrote.

“I’ve been off GMB and Smooth Radio as Derek’s health took an unexpected and frightening turn for the worse that landed him back in intensive care and fighting for his life – again,” she continued.

In a second tweet she added: “Thanks to the extraordinary NHS team and his own amazing life force and spirit Derek, please God, is back on the right side of it now.”

She then announced her return to work on Monday, August 1.

Kate Garraway looking concerned during an interview
Kate Garraway remains at husband Derek’s bedside as ITV issued an update about her time off (Credit: YouTube)

Kate Garraway ‘takes time off’

On July 27, a GMB rep told ED! that Kate is “taking some time off work”.

They said she was hoping to be “back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible”.

Read more: Kate Garraway breaks her silence after husband Derek’s ‘downturn’

Kate did not present Thursday or Friday’s show alongside Ben Shephard as she normally would.

The GMB rep confirmed: “Kate is taking some time off work over the next few days, and is hoping to be back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible.”

Derek Draper looking poorly
Derek Draper was admitted to hospital after a ‘downturn’ (Credit: YouTube)

Derek’s COVID battle

Derek has suffered with ongoing health issues since falling ill with COVID in March 2020 and he even fell into a coma.

He was released from hospital last year, but still continues to struggle with his health.

Recently, Derek’s health suddenly took a dramatic turn for the worse and he was taken to hospital again.

Kate’s ITV colleagues rally round

Last week, Lorraine Kelly sent her get well wishes to Derek and reached out to Kate.

She said: “I just wanted to say, we are obviously sending all of our love to our Kate.

“I know a lot of you have seen in the newspapers and online that Derek is back in hospital and obviously, you know, battling the effects after Covid.

“We just want to send our love to them, don’t we?”

Praising Kate, she added: “She’s amazing. Not one to complain or say ‘why me?’ or any of that. She’s incredible.”

Ben Shephard also sent a heartfelt message to his friend and co-star last week.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Rebekah Vardy at the Wagatha Christie trial
Rebekah Vardy posts defiant Instagram picture after Wagatha Christie trial
Bradley Walsh on ‘wonderful’ relationship with son Barney and how he ‘takes after his mum’
Naga Munchetty presenting BBC Breakfast
Naga Munchetty begs for help after disturbing discovering at home
James Martin speaks to camera and Brian Turner looks serious
James Martin fans fume as guest Brian Turner leaves them feeling sick
Love Island Gemma and Luca
Love Island fans all saying the same thing about Gemma’s ‘disgusting’ act
Coronation Street star Colson Smith looks downcast
Coronation Street star Colson Smith tells fans that he’s ‘homeless’ as he waits to move house