Kate Garraway issues statement after Derek’s ‘frightening’ fight for life

Kate Garraway has issued a statement to fans after husband Derek‘s health took a “frightening” downturn.

The Good Morning Britain favourite has been off screens for the last week as she stayed by his side following a “very serious turn”.

Returning to Twitter for the first time since she took time off work, she thanked fans for their support.

Read more: Kate Garraway: A timeline of Derek’s health as he returns to hospital

Kate is feeling relieved again (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Garraway issues statement on Derek

“Thank you so so much for all your messages of support – they really do mean the world,” she wrote.

“I’ve been off GMB and Smooth Radio as Derek’s health took an unexpected and frightening turn for the worse that landed him back in intensive care and fighting for his life – again,” she continued.

In a second tweet she added: “Thanks to the extraordinary NHS team and his own amazing life force and spirit Derek, please God, is back on the right side of it now.”

She then announced her return to work on Monday, August 1.

Thank you so so much for all your messages of support – they really do mean the world. I’ve been off @gmb @smoothradio as Derek’s health took an unexpected & frightening turn for the worse that landed him back in intensive care & fighting for his life – again . — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) July 31, 2022

Thanks to the extraordinary @nhs teams & his own amazing life force & spirit Derek please 🙏 god is back on the right side of it now and Im so looking forward to seeing you all back on @gmb from 6 a.m tomorrow & @smoothradio – hopefully celebrating an @lionesses #worldcup win! ❤️ — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) July 31, 2022

Kate Garraway remains at husband Derek’s bedside as ITV issued an update about her time off (Credit: YouTube)

Kate Garraway ‘takes time off’

On July 27, a GMB rep told ED! that Kate is “taking some time off work”.

They said she was hoping to be “back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible”.

Read more: Kate Garraway breaks her silence after husband Derek’s ‘downturn’

Kate did not present Thursday or Friday’s show alongside Ben Shephard as she normally would.

The GMB rep confirmed: “Kate is taking some time off work over the next few days, and is hoping to be back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible.”

Derek Draper was admitted to hospital after a ‘downturn’ (Credit: YouTube)

Derek’s COVID battle

Derek has suffered with ongoing health issues since falling ill with COVID in March 2020 and he even fell into a coma.

He was released from hospital last year, but still continues to struggle with his health.

Recently, Derek’s health suddenly took a dramatic turn for the worse and he was taken to hospital again.

Kate’s ITV colleagues rally round

Last week, Lorraine Kelly sent her get well wishes to Derek and reached out to Kate.

She said: “I just wanted to say, we are obviously sending all of our love to our Kate.

“I know a lot of you have seen in the newspapers and online that Derek is back in hospital and obviously, you know, battling the effects after Covid.

“We just want to send our love to them, don’t we?”

Praising Kate, she added: “She’s amazing. Not one to complain or say ‘why me?’ or any of that. She’s incredible.”

Ben Shephard also sent a heartfelt message to his friend and co-star last week.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.