We were all missing Kate Garraway on GMB today (July 21) as she took some time off to look after her husband Derek Draper.

The presenter pulled out of the show after Derek was taken to hospital, as his health took a turn for the worse.

While hosting GMB, Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins shared a sweet message to Kate Garraway, sending her “lots of love” and their best wishes.

TV presenter Kate Garraway took time off to look after her husband Derek Draper (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway takes time off to look after husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway confirmed on Wednesday night that she would be absent from GMB today, after her husband Derek was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson told the Metro that she is “taking time off work over the next few days and is hoping to be back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible”.

Derek has suffered with ongoing health issues since falling ill with Covid in March 2020 and he even fell into a coma.

He was released from hospital last year, but still continues to struggle with his health.

On Tuesday, Derek’s health suddenly took a dramatic turn for the worse and he was taken to hospital again.

Kate has decided to take a step back from presenting to be at her husband’s bedside.

Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins send a message to Kate Garraway (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins send message to Kate

GMB stars Ben and Charlotte sent a heartfelt message to Kate today.

The pair revealed that Kate will be “taking some time out” to be with her husband.

They also thanked everyone for their kind messages.

Ben Shepard said: “We are missing a member of the team, aren’t we?”

Charlotte replied: “We are yes.

“So Kate’s not here. She’s taking some time out to be with Derek at the moment so we’re sending her lots of love.

“Lots of you have been in touch with messages of support, so we wish him well.”

Ben continued: “Thank you for those messages, we’ll definitely pass them on.

“You know how much Kate appreciates all the support that she gets. Fingers crossed Derek will be home as soon as possible.”

