Kate Garraway ‘at husband Derek’s bedside as he’s taken back into hospital in very serious condition’

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has been “taken back into hospital” in a “very serious condition”, it has been reported.

Derek has been recovering at home for the past year after being seriously incapacitated by Covid back in 2020.

Derek is reportedly back in the hospital in a ‘serious condition’ (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway’s husband ‘back in the hospital’

Kate has apparently pulled out of hosting Good Morning Britain this week to be with Derek.

Derek, who has struggled to recover from his battle with Covid, is reportedly “seriously unwell” in hospital.

The 54-year-old was reportedly rushed back to the hospital for specialist care.

A source has spoken to The Sun about Derek’s latest health scare.

“Derek has been taken back to hospital this morning in a very serious condition,” they said.

Derek has struggled with his health since battling Covid (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway’s husband in “very serious condition”

The source then continued, saying that the family is “very worried” about Derek.

However, they assured that the former lobbyist is in “the best hands”.

“Kate is by his side and is keeping it together as best she can. She’s a total professional and devoted to her work – both on Good Morning Britain and Smooth – but she had no choice but to step away this week to be there with him,” they said.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for her and their family,” they added.

The 54-year-old is in “the best hands” in hospital, a source has claimed (Credit: ITV)

Derek’s health battles

Derek’s recent return to hospital comes just weeks after Kate revealed that he had been in and out of hospital for the past two months.

Earlier this month, Kate revealed that Derek’s health had taken a “downturn”.

Speaking to The Sun on July 7, Kate said: “He’s been in hospital a couple of months now. He’s been coming in and out. Hopefully, he’ll come out again. Hopefully tonight. I’m crossing my fingers.”

“I’m really tired but I take it day by day to level out the ups and downs,” she confessed.

“I try to embrace life, especially the kids as we’ve had two and a half years of it. Their lives have changed and they need to do things,” she said.

She then went on to say that Derek was part of their daughters’ milestone night, despite not being there in person.

She revealed that Derek got to see Darcey in her prom dress via FaceTime in what was an “emotional” night for the family.

