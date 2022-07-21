Kate Garraway breaks her silence following Derek’s ’serious turn’ and hospitalisation

Kate Garraway has broken her silence following the latest news about husband Derek‘s return to hospital.

The Good Morning Britain star took to Twitter this morning to congratulate Dr Amir Khan on his huge achievement.

Amazing and so deserved x https://t.co/7aoSuVm9YO — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) July 21, 2022

Kate Garraway latest news: Star breaks silence

ITV‘s resident GP announced yesterday (Wednesday, July 20) that he had receieved an honourary doctorate in health from the University of Bradford.

Dr Amir uploaded a picture of himself in his graduation robes for his 203.6k followers to see.

“Okay so this is exciting, I’ve been awarded an honorary doctorate in health from the University of Bradford for services to health education and the work I’ve done with the students!” he tweeted.

Kate was one of many to congratulate Dr. Amir on the incredible achievement.

“Amazing and so deserved x,” she tweeted.

Dr Amir received an honorary doctorate yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Followers show their support

Dr Amir was quick to reply to Kate’s well wishes.

“Thank you so much x,” he wrote.

Plenty of Kate’s 505.6k followers took to the replies to wish Dr Amir well too.

“He’s a pocket rocket of positivity – Berocca in human form and I would love my own Mama Khan!” one follower wrote.

“Congratulations to him. He’s such a likable guy and I don’t even know him!” another said.

“Very much deserved. I am so pleased that all your work has been recognised after all your hard work x,” a third tweeted.

“A beautiful man inside and out I feel like I know you @DrAmirKhanGP and I’ve not even met you. Everybody needs somebody like you in their lives …so deserved and well recognised,” another said.

Derek is back in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Latest news on Kate Garraway’s husband Derek

Kate’s kind words to Dr Amir come just days after her husband, Derek, was rushed back into hospital.

The 54-year-old has been struggling with his health since contracting COVID in March 2020.

Now, the former lobbyist has been rushed back into hospital as he is “seriously unwell”.

A source told The Sun: “Derek has been taken back to hospital this morning in a very serious condition,” they said.

They said that the family is “very worried” but Derek is in “the best hands” in hospital.

“Kate is by his side and is keeping it together as best she can. She’s a total professional and devoted to her work – both on Good Morning Britain and Smooth – but she had no choice but to step away this week to be there with him,” they continued.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for her and their family.”