GMB issues statement about Kate Garraway as she remains at Derek’s side in hospital

GMB has issued a statement about Kate Garraway following the latest update on her husband, Derek Draper.

The ITV star’s husband recently returned to hospital following a decline in his health.

As a result, Kate has returned to his bedside and stepped away from her GMB hosting duties.

Following the news on Thursday (July 21), GMB confirmed that Kate will be taking the “next few” days off to be with her husband.

GMB issues update on Kate Garraway as husband returns to hospital

“Kate is taking some time off work over the next few days, and is hoping to be back to her normal presenting duties as soon as possible,” said a spokesperson.

A source told The Sun that Derek’s condition has become “serious” and that Kate wanted to be with him.

“Derek has been taken back to the hospital this morning in a very serious condition,” claimed the insider. “The family are very worried about him but Derek is in the best hands.”

Charlotte Hawkins and Ben Shephard also addressed Kate’s absence on the show.

“So Kate’s taken some time out to be with Derek at the moment so we are sending lots of love,” said Charlotte.

“Lots of you have been in touch with messages of support, so we wish him well.”

Ben then replied: “Thanks very much for your messages of support, you know how much Kate appreciates all the support she gets, and fingers crossed Derek will be home as soon as possible.”

Kate Garraway previously revealed at the TRIC Awards that her husband was back in hospital (Credit: Splashnews)

Kate previously revealed earlier this month that Derek had returned to the hospital recently.

“He’s been in the hospital a couple of months now. He’s been coming in and out. Hopefully, he’ll come out again. Hopefully tonight. I’m crossing my fingers,” she said.

Derek contracted COVID-19 in March 2020. He became Britain’s longest-suffering COVID patient after spending 13 months in hospital.

He was finally allowed home in April 2021.

Kate has documented his recovery, which requires around-the-clock care and daily medication, in two ITV films, Finding Derek and its follow-up, Caring For Derek.

