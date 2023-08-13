James Martin’s future at ITV revealed following ‘bullying’ allegations

James Martin will not have his new series axed amid bullying allegations, ITV has confirmed.

After claims of verbal abuse against crew members surfaced last month, the 51-year-old TV chef’s future looked uncertain. He was even tipped to resign by the end of the year. But it’s been confirmed his show, James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, will go ahead.

As reported by OK! magazine, a spokesperson for the channel said: “James Martin’s Spanish Adventure airs this autumn on ITV1 and ITVX.”

What allegations were levelled at James Martin?

The most recent claims were initially made in May 2023. Crew members working on the Spanish Adventure series reportedly complained to ITV about James’ treatment of them.

According to crew, he berated staff in front of others – reducing some to tears – and changed filming schedules. With this done at the last minute, staff working on the show could only sleep for a few hours before filming started again, it’s claimed. Those who complained also claimed that he was then an hour late anyway.

A producer who worked with James alleged to Deadline: “What’s remarkable is I saw this behaviour on every project I did with him and it feels conscious. I think he just feels like it’s okay to behave like that.”

‘Furious beyond belief’

There was also an incident in 2018, when crew members were at James’ house filming James Martin’s Saturday Morning. It’s claimed that his drain became was blocked, and a leaked recording of his 10-minute rant details his explosive outburst.

James can reportedly be heard saying: “I am absolutely furious, beyond belief. It’s my home, it’s my house. It’s my [bleeping] house.”

And then, in another, he fumed: “Nobody listens, nobody [bleeping] listens, do they? I will not put up with this, this is [bleep].”

He also complained about his driveway. In another clip, he reportedly rants: “A driveway that cost me £26,000 is [bleeped] because somebody put a load of oil in the [bleeping] bin that’s now dripped everywhere and [bleeping] ruined my driveway.”

He then threatened to sack someone if he didn’t have quotes for repairs the following day.

Blue Marlin Television, run by James Martin, has reportedly been advised to update processes to reflect “best practice”.

It released a statement confirming it was taking this “on board”, and they apologise for any offence caused.

James has since apologised for his behaviour in a heartfelt statement. Meanwhile, other celebrities have shown their support for him.

