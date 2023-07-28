9 explosive outbursts as James Martin swears 42 times in leaked audio rant at staff

A recording of James Martin swearing and ranting at staff leaked this week.

The clip leaked just days after bullying allegations made against the TV chef were made public. Here are nine outbursts he made in the leaked recording.

James’ rant has been leaked (Credit: ITV)

Audio recording of James Martin swearing and ranting leaks

Earlier this week, bullying allegations made against TV chef James came to light. The star was accused of berating staff and making them cry during the filming of his Spanish Adventure show back in May.

However, it also emerged that a seperate incident had taken place in 2018. This incident saw James launch into a foul-mouthed tirade at staff during filming that took place at his house. The star was believed to be unhappy that his sink had become blocked.

Now, a clip of James’ rant has leaked. In the clip, James can be heard swearing 42 times at staff during a reported 10-minute tirade.

In one outburst, James can reportedly be heard saying: “I am absolutely furious, beyond belief. It’s my home, it’s my house. It’s my [bleeping] house.”

Meanwhile, in another, he ranted: “Nobody listens, nobody [bleeping] listens, do they? I will not put up with this, this is [bleep].”

James swore 42 times in the clip (Credit: ITV)

James Martin swears 42 times during a furious rant

The ranting then continued. “A driveway that cost me £26,000 is [bleeped] because somebody put a load of oil in the [bleeping bin that’s now dripped everywhere and [bleeping] ruined my driveway,” he reportedly fumed.

In a fourth remark, the Saturday Morning star said: “If this was somebody’s house you would end up with a massive bill. People would get fired and rightly so, if this was working for Endemol your arse would be [bleeping] fried.”

In another, he demanded staff show him and his house respect, or they’re “gone”.

“But if I haven’t got a plumber round at my house to give me a quote and a guy to tarmac by tomorrow, somebody is going to get fired,” he then said in another outburst.

James then continued, saying in another outburst that there is “nobody on that studio floor that works more than what I [bleeping] do”.

The TV chef has apologised for his rant (Credit: ITV)

James’ rant at staff caught in leaked recording

The TV chef then went on to ban the crew from using any of his kitchenware, furniture or amenities.

“I’ll tell you what’s going to happen. You’re going to prep it up [the food, for filming] in a [bleepy] little [bleeping] van,” he fumed in another moment.

“You’re going to stand there in the [bleeping] rain and get wet for lunch, that’s what going to happen, because you’re not having any of my chairs, [bleep] all,” he then said in a ninth outburst. “No equipment, no seats, no benches, no trestle tables, nothing. No plates, nothing.”

James has since apologised for his behaviour with a heartfelt statement. A number of celebrities came to his support after he uploaded the statement to Instagram.

