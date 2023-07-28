James Martin supported by celebrity friends after revealing cancer diagnosis in heartfelt statement

James Martin has revealed a cancer diagnosis, just days after bullying allegations against him came to light.

The TV chef revealed the diagnosis in response to the allegations – one of which was made against him in 2018.

James Martin bullying allegations

Earlier this week, TV chef James was accused of “bullying” and “intimidating” behaviour by crew members on two of his TV shows.

In 2018, James was accused of launching into a “foul-mouthed tirade” during the filming of Saturday Morning at his home after one of his drains was blocked. ITV didn’t take any action following this accusation.

However, the broadcaster did take action following the latest accusation. James was accused of berating staff members, making people cry in front of others, and changing filming schedules. He was then allegedly late for said changed filming schedule.

In a statement, ITV revealed that they had spoken to James and his production company about his behaviour.

His production company, Blue Marlin, also released a statement in which they claimed “lessons have been learned”.

James Martin reveals cancer diagnosis

Following the bullying accusations, a clip from 2018 of James launching into a sweary rant have leaked online. James issued a statement about the leaked audio clip – and apologised for his behaviour. He also revealed a shocking cancer diagnosis during his apology too.

“The end of 2017 was one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life. I was dealing with the death of my last living grandparent, my grandfather, and on account of work commitments I could not attend his funeral,” he said.

He then went on to say that later that month, his home was burgled while his partner, Louise, was home alone. James then continued, revealing his diagnosis.

“On top of this, I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn’t do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming. Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments,” he then revealed.

“After all this stress I was in a very emotional state, and when after filming in early January 2018 I discovered my home had been flooded while filming, I was extremely upset. I can only say I am human and following a build-up of personal life pressure, I admit that I overreacted regarding the damage to my home,” he then said.

James also posted the statement on his Instagram.

Celebs send James their support

Upon seeing James’ statement on Instagram, celebs flooded the comment section with support.

“Chin up, shoulders back, butter ready to speed,” Dermot O’Leary wrote. “Such a shame you felt compelled to do this. Keep your head up. I’m looking forward to your next show and to see you again,” Fred Sirieix said.

“I’m so sorry this has been put out into the public domain when I know you’ve already apologised in private. Sending loads of love to you guys. Can’t wait to see you soon,” Denise Van Outen wrote.

“You are human. And a lovely, kind, welcoming, talented one at that. You don’t have to justify to anyone. You are allowed to have emotions. So sorry you’ve had to go through this. Sending love,” Catherine Tyldesley said.

“Sending love to you James,” Loose Women star Katie Piper added. “You are an incredible inspiration,” Phil Vickery said.

