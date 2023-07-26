James Martin accused of ‘bullying’ and ‘intimidating behaviour’ towards ITV crew members leaving them ‘in tears’

James Martin has been accused of “bullying” and “intimidating” behaviour while filming an ITV show, it has been reported.

Some of the alleged behaviour reportedly took place during the filming of James Martin’s Spanish Adventure earlier this year.

James Martin accused of ‘bullying’ and ‘intimidating’ behaviour

TV chef James has been accused of “bullying” and “intimidating” behaviour by a close colleague while filming his Spanish Adventure show.

The alleged behaviour reportedly took place back in May. James was accused of ‘berating members of staff, reducing them to tears in front of other colleagues, and changing schedules at the last minute, giving his crew just a few hours of sleep before the next morning’s shoot’. He then subsequently arrived an hour late for filming, it’s been claimed.

“What’s remarkable is I saw this behaviour on every project I did with him and it feels conscious. I think he just feels like it’s OK to behave like that,” a producer allegedly said, according to Deadline.

According to the publication, this is the second time ITV have been made aware of James’ reported behaviour.

The first incident allegedly took place in 2018. James reportedly launched into a “foul-mouthed tirade” when a drain in his home became blocked during filming.

Regarding the most recent incident, ITV allegedly spoke to James about his behaviour during the same week ITV CEO Dame Carolyn McCall was questioned by MP’s about the Phillip Schofield scandal.

TV chef James Martin hit with ‘bullying’ accusations

Blue Marlin Television, the production company run by James, has also allegedly been told by ITV to update its processes to reflect “best practice”.

Addressing the recent complaint about James, Blue Marlin released a statement.

“An unfortunate incident occurred after filming James Martin’s Saturday Morning in 2018 where James’ home was badly damaged. Blue Marlin accepted responsibility. James was shocked by what had happened and on reflection acknowledges he responded emotionally, which he wholly regrets. James apologises for any offence or upset caused, as he did at the time to the crew involved,” they said.

“Following this and some issues filming James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, James and Blue Marlin Television agree that lessons have been learned which have been discussed with members of the team and with ITV. Blue Marlin Television and James Martin have taken on board ITV’s recommendations and their sharing of best practice, and are in the process of fully implementing,” they then said.

ITV address allegations

Blue Marlin then went on to say that they’re “committed” to ensuring the welfare of those who work with them.

ITV also addressed James’ alleged behaviour with a statement. They too reiterated that people’s welfare is their “highest priority”.

“Following a complaint we received in May from members of the Blue Marlin production team about the filming of James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, we contacted Blue Marlin to discuss these concerns and to understand how the issues raised were being addressed and what actions were being taken,” they said.

They then went on to say that they have issued Blue Marlin with a number of “recommendations”.

