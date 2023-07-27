James Martin out of ITV job if more ‘bullying’ incidents occur, PR expert warns

ITV presenter James Martin found himself in hot water yesterday (July 26) following allegations of “bullying“. Now one expert has warned that things could get a lot worse if any further instances occur.

The first incident allegedly took place in 2018. The host of James Martin’s Saturday Morning reportedly launched into a “foul-mouthed tirade” when a drain at his home became blocked during filming.

The second incident allegedly took place earlier this year. He has been accused of “bullying” and “intimidating” behaviour by a close colleague while filming his Spanish Adventure show.

It’s claimed that, during the same week ITV CEO Dame Carolyn McCall was challenged by MPs around the Phillip Schofield scandal, ITV spoke to James concerning his conduct.

Blue Marlin Television, the production company run by James, released a statement and an apology earlier today (July 27). Now, explaining the statement, one PR expert has told ED! it was a “clever move” that he thinks “deflects” from James.

James Martin issues apology

Anthony Burr, expert in crisis communications at Burr Media, exclusively told ED!: “James Martin and his production company, Blue Marlin, made a joint statement, which I for one believe was a clever move. Why? Because although the company is essentially Martin’s, it does deflect slightly from a personal apology from Martin. This demonstrates that this is not just a personal bullying issue but a corporate issue.”

He added that the statement was less impactful than if James had personally apologised, which he thinks benefits the chef. Anthony continued: “The statement itself was less emotive than you’d expect from a star apologising, but that again works in Martin’s favour.

“He’s admitted to acting rashly and has channelled the information with a degree of honesty, and that’s a good thing. The context is also forgivable – his house was damaged – something that no one takes kindly to,” Anthony explained.

ITV acts over James Martin allegations

The network acted swiftly, Anthony said, which was also the right move. He explained to ED!: “ITV has acted swiftly and rightly so. Its recent bullying claims have caused huge uproar at the network and execs were keen to be seen to be strong on this issue, and rightly so.”

Anthony concluded with a warning for the chef, though: “Martin has had his wrists slapped and he says he’s learnt his lesson, which you hope he has. Any more incidents like these and he will be out of job as bullying of any kind is not to be tolerated in any workplace.”

James’ statement

A statement from James and Blue Marlin read: “An unfortunate incident occurred after filming James Martin’s Saturday Morning in 2018 where James’ home was badly damaged. Blue Marlin accepted responsibility. James was shocked by what had happened and on reflection acknowledges he responded emotionally, which he wholly regrets. James apologises for any offence or upset caused, as he did at the time to the crew involved.

“Following this and some issues filming James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, James and Blue Marlin Television agree that lessons have been learned. These have been discussed with members of the team and with ITV. Blue Marlin Television and James Martin have taken on board ITV’s recommendations and their sharing of best practice, and are in the process of fully implementing.”

