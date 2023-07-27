James Martin has broken his silence on the ‘bullying’ allegations against him.

Reports emerged on Wednesday alleging that TV chef James had been ‘intimidating’ towards crew members on his ITV shows.

Some of the alleged behaviour reportedly took place during filming for James Martin’s Spanish Adventure earlier this year. Deadline reports that this became the second complaint made about James’ alleged conduct.

James has spoken out about the allegations (Credit: ITV)

James Martin breaks silence on ‘bullying’ allegations

The star has now spoken out on the allegations. In a joint statement with Blue Marlin Television, James apologised for “any offence or upset caused”.

A statement read: An unfortunate incident occurred after filming James Martin’s Saturday Morning in 2018 where James’ home was badly damaged. Blue Marlin accepted responsibility. James was shocked by what had happened and on reflection acknowledges he responded emotionally, which he wholly regrets. James apologises for any offence or upset caused, as he did at the time to the crew involved.

“Following this and some issues filming James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, James and Blue Marlin Television agree that lessons have been learned which have been discussed with members of the team and with ITV. Blue Marlin Television and James Martin have taken on board ITV’s recommendations and their sharing of best practice, and are in the process of fully implementing.”

James hosts many shows on ITV (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Deadline revealed the allegations against the TV chef. They alleged of a complaint about James’ conduct towards crew members during filming for his latest show, Spanish Adventure, in May this year.

This became the second complaint reportedly made. In addition, in 2018, James allegedly launched a “foul-mouthed tirade against staff” after a drain became blocked at his home. This reportedly happened during the production of James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

James’ production company Blue Marlin Television has issued a statement.

James has been accused of ‘intimidating’ behaviour (Credit: ITV)

What has ITV said?

Meanwhile, ITV said in a statement: “Following a complaint we received in May from members of the Blue Marlin production team about the filming of James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, we contacted Blue Marlin to discuss these concerns.”

In addition, ITV said it wanted to “understand how” the company addressed “the issues raised” and the actions taken.

