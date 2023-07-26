James Martin fans leap to his defence as he’s hit by ‘bullying’ allegations

James Martin fans have leapt to his defence after he was accused of ‘bullying’.

The TV chef has been accused of ‘bullying’ and ‘intimidating’ ITV crew members while filming of James Martin’s Spanish Adventure in May.

According to Deadline, James allegedly “berated members of staff” and “reducing them to tears in front of other colleagues”. He also reportedly changed schedules at the last minute, “giving his crew just a few hours of sleep before the next morning’s shoot”.

James Martin has been accused of bullying staff while filming James Martin’s Spanish Adventure in May (Credit: ITV)

James Martin fans leap to his defence

He’s also been hit by allegations from an alleged incident in 2018. He’s accused of launching a “foul-mouthed” tirade at staff members after a drain in his home reportedly became blocked during filming.

Despite the allegations, many of James’s fans stated their allegiance to him. Taking to Facebook, one person wrote: “Absolutely rubbish.”

A second said: “Trying to bring someone down again! This man is lovely and you can see that.”

“Here we go. Time to bring someone else down. If he was behaved like this, then he should be made to apologise. But – it’s a big but – maybe some of the production team are not up to the job. Now that’s a thought,” another added.

And a fourth user commented: “Having met James on numerous occasions at various demos and book signings, James is a lovely guy and a real gentleman.”

James Martin fans have come to his defence. (Credit: ITV)

Statements about the incident

This is allegedly the second time James‘ behaviour has sparked complaints to ITV, with the first incident being in 2018.

A statement from the presenter’s production company, Blue Marlin Television, read: “Following this and some issues filming James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, James and Blue Marlin Television agree that lessons have been learned which have been discussed with members of the team and with ITV.

“Blue Marlin Television and James Martin have taken on board ITV’s recommendations and their sharing of best practice, and are in the process of fully implementing.”

ITV also commented on the recent incident. They said: “Following a complaint we received in May from members of the Blue Marlin production team about the filming of James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, we contacted Blue Marlin to discuss these concerns and to understand how the issues raised were being addressed and what actions were being taken.”

ED! has contacted reps for James for comment.

