James Martin ‘chuffed to bits’ as he celebrates huge honour: ‘Getting this means so much’

Celebrity chef James Martin has received a huge honour today (Wednesday, July 12).

The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with his followers today – and they were delighted for him!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Martin (@jamesmartinchef)

James Martin shares huge honour

Earlier today, James took to Instagram to share some exciting news with his followers. The celebrity chef revealed that he has received an honourary doctorate from Bolton University.

James uploaded a snap of his certificates to Instagram for his 718k followers to see.

“Wow, what a honour! Today I received an Honorary Doctorate from @boltonuni! Firstly, what joy it was to see all the amazing people graduating today and I wish them all the very best,” he captioned the post.

“Secondly, thank you University of Bolton for this. As a young lad who academically didn’t have a lot to enter the world at the start, getting this means so much. Chuffed to bits! Professor and now Doctor Martin! Thank you!!” he then said.

James’ followers were quick to congratulate him (Credit: ITV)

Fans delighted for the star

Fans were very happy for James, with many taking to the comment section to congratulate the Saturday Morning star on the honour.

“Congratulations on your well deserved honour,” one fan commented. “Congratulations Dr Martin. Well done,” another gushed.

“Well done doc,” a third wrote. “Congratulations Doctor Martin! What a huge achievement,” another said.

“Well done doc Martin well deserved,” a fifth commented.

Paul was on the receiving end of a jibe from James (Credit: Channel 4)

James Martin makes jibe at Paul Hollywood

James’ big honour comes just a few days after he made a dig at Paul Hollywood resurfaced. Speaking with northernlifemagazine.co.uk in 2016, James was said he didn’t consider wealth as a marker for how well people are doing in life.

“I believe you get out what you put in and success isn’t about the money,” he said at the time.

James then suggested that there are activities associated with celebrity life that he isn’t interested in. He then singled out one celebrity chef who loves “all the fame”.

“I always take the [bleep] out of Paul Hollywood. He loves all the fame and the posh award dos. I’m not into that at all. I prefer to go home,” he said.

