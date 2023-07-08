James Martin appears concerned, Paul Hollywood speaks to camera
TV

James Martin in Paul Hollywood ‘jibe’: ‘I’m not into all that’

Claims of 'a little bit of tension' between TV pair

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

James Martin, star of Saturday Morning on ITV, has previously opened up about mocking fellow TV chef Paul Hollywood.

Great British Bake Off star Paul’s name once popped up as much-loved James was reflecting on indications of success.

And, according to another telly cook, at one point there was also “a little bit of tension” from James.

James Martin clasps his fist
Saturday Morning host James Martin has previously suggested he isn’t captivated by fame (Credit: ITV.com)

Saturday Morning host James Martin admitted: ‘Success isn’t about the money’

Speaking with northernlifemagazine.co.uk in February 2016, James was quoted as saying he didn’t consider wealth as a marker for how well people are doing in life.

“I believe you get out what you put in and success isn’t about the money,” James told the publication.

Paul Hollywood speaks
‘Paul Hollywood loves the posh award dos’ (Credit: Channel 4 Food YouTube)

He also suggested the activities associated with life as a celebrity hold no interest for him. But the TV fave did single out one peer who “loves all the fame”.

James went on: “I always take the [blank] out of Paul Hollywood. He loves all the fame and the posh award dos. I’m not into that at all. I prefer to go home.”

‘James had thought he was the big star’

In a separate interview from December 2017, Ainsley Harriott claimed there was a rivalry between the pair.

Can’t Cook, Won’t Cook star Ainsley told the Mirror at the time: “James had thought he was the big star. It happens in life. Paul has come through and been phenomenal. His style is very different. They’re both brilliant cooks – but with James there is a little bit of tension there.”

They’re both brilliant cooks – but with James there is a little bit of tension there.

Ainsley added: “When I started there were 12 chefs on TV, now there are 72. There were half a dozen channels, now there are half a million channels. It’s different.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby issues apology to James Martin as chef is left red-faced

James Martin’s Saturday Morning next airs on ITV on Saturday July 8 at 9.25am.

