James Martin smiles
James Martin on his modest retirement plans – and they’re not that far off!

By Robert Leigh
James Martin, host of ITV’s Saturday Morning, is so adored by his legions of fans that the possibility he could ever consider retirement would be less than palatable.

Just 51 following his recent birthday, viewers will hope James will be adding lashings of butter to his most beloved recipes on the box for years to come.

But it seems James may have had his eye on the future for a good while. Indeed, over a decade ago, he shared a vision for his plans… and it won’t be all that long until those intentions could become reality!

James Martin makes his point
Fans won’t want James Martin retiring at any point soon! (Credit: ITV.com)

Saturday Morning host James Martin on ‘retirement’ plans

Back in November 2012, James indicated he was cooking up long-term objectives regarding his career.

Then 40, he told the Yorkshire Post: “When I’m 55 I’ll probably have a gastro-pub somewhere that I’ll call Twenty.”

The reason for the name was, James explained at the time, linked to how he intended the eatery to operate.

I’ll just cook what I want. That’s it.

James continued: “It’ll have 20 covers, one sitting at 8pm and there will be no choice. I’ll just cook what I want. That’s it.”

James Martin smiles
‘There will be no choice’ (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘I’ll end up retiring up there most certainly’

But where could Twenty, if it remains part of James’ plans, be located?

Asked about life “after stardom” at the end of last year, James reflected on returning to his roots.

He was brought up on the Castle Howard estate in North Yorkshire, where his family lived and worked – might James head north again?

“York is really something special, I’ll end up retiring up there most certainly. It’s a lovely part of the world,” he told absolutelyyorkshire.co.uk.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning next airs on ITV on Saturday July 8 at 9.25am.

