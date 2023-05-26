James Martin ‘honoured’ as he lands huge new TV show for ITV

Beloved TV chef James Martin has revealed he is “honoured” after landing a huge new TV show for ITV.

The 50-year-old has been a favourite amongst viewers and a staple on TV screens for nearly 30 years. Recently, he has been back on hosting duties for Saturday Morning. The TV star presents the show every weekend and delights viewers with tasty recipes and an array of celebrity guests.

And fans hoping to see James step out from the kitchen and embark on a new series are in luck! As the TV star will be back with an exciting show this Autumn.

James Martin has bagged a new series for ITV (Credit: ITV)

Chef James Martin reveals new ITV show

The new series, James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, will take viewers on a journey of discovery, uncovering the history and culture of Spain’s diverse regions through food.

I’m honoured to have a fifth instalment of ‘Adventures’, this time in the beautiful country of Spain.

ITV says that, within the 20-episode series, James will take an adventure around Spain in search of key ingredients, rustic eateries and traditional recipes. And of course, fans can expect James to rustle up some seriously delicious grub along the way. He will share his own take on local dishes, setting up his mobile kitchen against backdrops of stunning scenery.

The journey will begin in Basque Country and the seaside city of San Sebastian. Then his adventure will come to a tasty end in Girona. In total, the TV star will stop in over 20 regions across Spain.

The show will follow James journey around Spain (Credit: ITV)

James Martin’s Spanish Adventure

What’s more, the new show is the latest instalment to James’ previous French, American, British and Islands Highlands Adventures.

James said: “I’m honoured to have a fifth instalment of ‘Adventures’, this time in the beautiful country of Spain. Most of us are aware of the widely known Spanish dishes, but on this adventure, we dive deep into lesser known regions to discover a multitude of flavours that have been perfected in the most authentic ways. Viewers can expect to learn delicious traditional recipes. As well as the history behind them, in a fun and exciting way.”

Commissioning Editor, Daytime Entertainment, Lara Akeju said: “I can’t wait for viewers to join James on his Spanish Adventure as he uncovers the food culture of this fascinating country. From the mountainous north to the African-influenced south, from brewing beer from cherries to fishing for tuna, there’s so much to enjoy and be inspired to create at home.”

James on leaving the BBC

It comes after earlier this month, James opened up about his choice to leave the BBC a few years ago and join ITV. The TV chef insisted it was his decision to leave the BBC and that he wasn’t axed.

“I’m different to who I was 30 years ago, even to who I was 10 years ago. 30 years in television is a long time when you’ve been told what to do,” he told Luxury London.

He then added: “It was my decision to leave the BBC and the Saturday show. It was a huge show which we built it up. But it comes down to what feels right for you and whether you enjoy it.”

Watch James Martin’s Spanish Adventure this Autumn on ITV1 & ITVX

