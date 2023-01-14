Saturday Morning host James Martin on ‘retirement’ as he plans for life away from the spotlight

James Martin, host of Saturday Morning, recently opened up about his ‘retirement’ plans.

The popular celebrity chef, 50, first found TV fame in the 1990s on Ready Steady Cook.

And he has been a firm fixture in a variety of culinary programmes and series – many fronted by James – ever since.

However, it seems eventually leaving work behind has crossed his mind.

And when asked in December 2022 about his thoughts about his retirement, future moves may be influenced by his childhood.

James Martin on ‘retirement’

It will be of little surprise to any James Martin fan that his beloved Yorkshire cropped up during a mention of his retirement.

He currently lives in a stunning country home in Hampshire, which he is believed to share with Louise Davies.

But should James choose to ever give up work, it seems he could be on the move.

Speaking with absolutelyyorkshire.co.uk, the Malton-born star indicated he might choose to move north.

Asked about life “after stardom”, James reflected: “York is really something special, I’ll end up retiring up there most certainly.

“It’s a lovely part of the world.”

James, who was brought up on the Castle Howard estate in north Yorkshire where his family lived, explained he still spends lot of time close to where he grew up – “although not as much as I’d like to”.

He added one of those occasions is when he usually heads up to see his parents on Christmas afternoon.

James went on: “I still love to go and walk the dog around Castle Howard, where I grew up and through the village there, Coneysthorpe.”

