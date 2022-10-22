James Martin’s whopping net worth and beautiful country home he shares with girlfriend revealed

James Martin has a huge net worth – and it’s no wonder. He’s a man many TV viewers love to spend time with on a Saturday morning.

The 50-year-old star is on ITV this weekend (Saturday October 22), as usual.

This weekend’s instalment of James Martin’s Saturday Morning sees Good Morning Britain favourite Ranvir Singh join him as a guest in his kitchen.

But what do we actually know about the private life of James himself?

James Martin’s property contains this impressive outdoor kitchen set-up (Credit: ITV)

James Martin: Celebrity chef’s net worth revealed

The chef is a very, very busy man thanks to his books, tours, hotel and restaurant and branded products.

As a result, earlier this year, Celebrity Net Worth estimated that James is worth a huge £3.6 million.

However, several months and a couple of cookbooks on, best estimates are that the Yorkshire lad is now worth a reported £5m.

James Martin invites guests into his kitchen (Credit: ITV)

James Martin’s country home

Fans are also interested in where James Martin lives – and his relationship.

James is believed to have been dating Louise Davies since 2011. The couple met on the set of the celebrity version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.

He was previously linked to James Bond film producer Barbara Broccoli. They are reported to have dated for around five years after she ‘won’ him in a charity auction!

Back to the present, it is thought James shares his home with Louise.

And their Hampshire residence is the location for James Martin’s Saturday Morning, where kitchen scenes have been filmed since 2018.

James Martin fans will recognise this view of his incredible outdoor kitchen (Credit: Instagram)

Inside James Martin’s home

According to a report from Hello! published in April 2022, the property contains seven bedroom and sits in 1.25 acres of land.

It also comes with an outdoor kitchen that includes a wood-burning pizza oven which viewers will recognise from the show.

Fascinatingly, however, the report also claims the kitchen scenes filmed on his property are to be found in James’ garage!

James redecorated his kitchen set over the past couple of years. Changes have included painting the previously-green walls and installing that huge wall clock where once there was open shelving.

The enormous stainless steel-topped island dominates the space – and is where he is often joined by guests as James prepares dishes.

Additionally, glassware is on display in an elegant wooden cabinet while his utensils and books are shown on the set’s shelves.

Furthermore, James is said to have previously given fans a peek at his garden, via Instagram posts.

These uploads have given glimpse of a tree-lined path running across his lawn. The garden also contains a greenhouse, expansive lawns and incredible countryside views.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs on ITV on Saturday October 22 at 9.30am.

