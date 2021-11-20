TV chef James Martin once dated a Hollywood icon 12 years his senior

James Martin once enjoyed a long-term relationship with iconic James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

The TV chef met Barbara, 12 years his senior, at a charity auction and the pair “instantly clicked”.

James, 49, went on to date the American Bond heir for almost five years before they eventually called it quits.

How did James Martin and Barbara Broccoli hit it off?

James first met Barbara, now 61, 20 years ago after ‘he’ was auctioned off for charity.

He previously wrote for the Mail Online: “Meeting Barbara, daughter of the first Bond producer, ‘Cubby’ Broccoli, was unusual to say the least.

“She ‘won’ me in a charity auction in 2001, when I was 29, paying £18,000 to have me cook a meal at her Chelsea house.”

Six weeks after the auction, James visited Barbara’s lavish London home to cook the meal.

The pair were joined by Barbara’s five friends.

He added: “The evening was hilarious – and we just clicked.”

Unfortunately, the couple’s relationship hit the skids after four-and-a-half years.

James – who returns to screens with James Martin’s Islands To Highlands this weekend – later admitted their worlds were just too different.

Speaking in 2008 after the split, James said he would feel starstruck after finding himself in the presence of Hollywood A-listers, such as Bond Girl Halle Berry and Nicole Kidman.

He also revealed that Barbara, who has an estimated net worth of $400 million, had showered him with incredible gifts – including three genuine Picassos.

But when Barbara tried to buy James an £180,000 Aston Martin DBS with the chassis number 007, it all became too much.

“It wasn’t as if it was my birthday or Christmas – it was just a spur of the moment thought,” he wrote.

“In the end I said, ‘If I want something, I’ll work for it. Just drop it or we’re going to fall out over this’.”

The Saturday Morning star added: “It was a defining moment in our relationship. Deep down, I knew there was always going to be an imbalance.”

Finding love again

In 2008, James questioned whether walking away from Barbara was a ‘daft decision’.

However, within a few years he had found love with TV producer Louise Davies.

The couple met on the set of Celebrity Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in 2011 and they are still going strong today.

But in stalk contrast to his romance with Barbara, James and Louise – who share a pet dog together called Ralph – prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

James Martin’s Islands to Highlands, 12.55pm, ITV, Saturday November 20

