Full details of James Martin ‘bullying’ accusations from ‘berating’ crew to ‘foul-mouthed tirade’ at staff

ITV star James Martin has been accused of “bullying” and “intimidating” behaviour during the filming of one of his TV shows.

However, reports claim that this isn’t the first time the TV chef’s behaviour has been called into question. A similar incident allegedly took place back in 2018.

James was reportedly involved in an incident back in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

2018 – James reportedly launches ‘foul mouthed’ tirade at staff

Back in 2018, James was filming his show, James Martin’s Saturday Morning, at his own home.

During the filming, a drain in his home reportedly became blocked. The TV chef then allegedly launched a “foul-mouthed” tirade at staff members.

“When you’re in the thick of it these things feel normalised but I just think to myself if I was there now I wouldn’t stand for it,” a source working on the production in 2018 told Deadline.

“James and Fiona [Lindsay, who works for Blue Marlin production company] made us feel like they were the lords of the manor and we were the servants,” they then alleged.

ITV was allegedly made aware of the incident, a production source has claimed to the publication. However, they were made informally, therefore, no record of the incident exists.

James’ reported behaviour came under fire again this year (Credit: ITV)

May 2023 – Difficulties while filming James Martin’s Spanish Adventure?

In May 2023, crew members who worked on James Martin’s Spanish Adventure reportedly complained to ITV about the TV chef’s behaviour.

The 51-year-old allegedly berated staff reduced some to tears in front of other members of staff, and changed filming schedules. This meant that staff working on the show only got a few hours of sleep before filming began again in the morning, it’s claimed.

James was then subsequently an hour late to the filming, according to those who complained.

“What’s remarkable is I saw this behaviour on every project I did with him and it feels conscious,” a producer who has worked with James told Deadline.

“I think he just feels like it’s OK to behave like that,” they then claimed.

James was spoken to by ITV, the report claims (Credit: ITV)

June 2023 – ITV ‘meets’ with James Martin

After hearing of the complaints, ITV reportedly contacted James, requesting a meeting.

In the same week that ITV CEO Dame Carolyn McCall was grilled by MPs about the Phillip Schofield scandal, James met with ITV.

The meeting was believed to be about his alleged behaviour during the filming of his Spanish Adventure.

James’ production company have addressed both incidents (Credit: ITV)

July 2023 – Bullying allegations come to light & Blue Marlin issue statement

Today (Wednesday, July 26) saw the bullying allegations come to light thanks to Deadline’s report. Blue Marlin, James’ TV production company, issued a statement in response. The statement addresses the alleged 2018 incident, as well as the most recent one.

“An unfortunate incident occurred after filming James Martin’s Saturday Morningin 2018 where James’ home was badly damaged. Blue Marlin accepted responsibility. James was shocked by what had happened and on reflection acknowledges he responded emotionally, which he wholly regrets. James apologises for any offence or upset caused, as he did at the time to the crew involved,” they said.

“Following this and some issues filming James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, James and Blue Marlin Television agree that lessons have been learned which have been discussed with members of the team and with ITV. Blue Marlin Television and James Martin have taken on board ITV’s recommendations and their sharing of best practices, and are in the process of fully implementing,” they then continued.

They then went on to point out that since the incident, they have filmed over 500 programmes at James’ home.

ITV has also issued a statement (Credit: ITV)

July 2023 – ITV issues statement on James Martin bullying claims

Today saw ITV issue a statement too. They made a point that the welfare of those who work for them is their priority.

“Following a complaint we received in May from members of the Blue Marlin production team about the filming of James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, we contacted Blue Marlin to discuss these concerns and to understand how the issues raised were being addressed and what actions were being taken,” they said.

They then went on to say that they have issued Blue Marlin with some recommendations for them to act on.

ED! has contacted reps for James for comment on the allegations.

