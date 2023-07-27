James Martin tipped to stand down from his ITV job by the end of this year

James Martin has been tipped to stand down from his ITV job by the end of 2023 by one bookmakers.

The much-loved telly chef recently broke his silence following allegations made against him concerning his behaviour on set.

According to Deadline, 51-year-old James has been “accused of berating people, reducing them to tears in front of other colleagues, and changing schedules at the last minute” during filming for Spanish Adventure earlier this year.

James Martin has been accused of reducing people to tears on set (Credit: ITV.com)

It’s also alleged his team ended up with “just a few hours of sleep before the following morning’s shoot”.

Furthermore, it claimed he subsequently arrived a hour late for filming himself.

Additionally, an earlier alleged incident 2018 reportedly saw James launch a “foul-mouthed tirade”. It is said to have occured when a drain at his home became blocked during filming.

James Martin has opened up about ‘any offence or upset caused’ (Credit: ITV.com)

James Martin apology

Saturday Morning host James, who has also starred in Great British Adventure and Islands to Highlands for ITV, has now issued a joint statement with Blue Marlin Television.

In it, he apologises for “any offence or upset caused, as he did at the time to the crew involved”.

Furthermore, the statement added: “James and Blue Marlin Television agree that lessons have been learned which have been discussed with members of the team and with ITV.”

And ITV has also said: “Following a complaint we received in May from members of the Blue Marlin production team about the filming of James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, we contacted Blue Marlin to discuss these concerns.”

James Martin is a staple of ITV’s weekend and food programming (Credit: ITV.com)

Will James Martin remain on ITV?

Despite the latest developments, one bookie is offering odds that James could step down from his ITV role this year. The possibility of him quittting is priced at 2/1.

ITV bosses won’t take kindly to the revelations.

A KingCasinoBonus spokesperson exclusively told ED!: “James Martin is a staple diet for food lovers but in the current climate, ITV bosses won’t take kindly to the revelations. He’s come out to say lessons have been learned, though the bigwigs will be keeping a close eye.”

Would you put money on James walking away from ITV?

Read more: Full details of James Martin ‘bullying’ accusations from ‘berating’ crew to ‘foul-mouthed tirade’ at staff

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.