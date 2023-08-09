Holly Willoughby’s ‘gesture to James Martin’ since bullying allegations came to light: ‘She’s returning the favour’

Holly Willoughby is reportedly “supporting” James Martin following the reports of the bullying allegations against him.

Last month, James was accused of ‘bullying’ and ‘intimidating’ crew members while filming of James Martin’s Spanish Adventure in May. Furthermore, a recording of him allegedly launching a “foul-mouthed” tirade at staff members in 2018 was also leaked.

In a recent statement, James apologised for his actions and revealed that he had been diagnosed with face cancer at the time of the 2018 incident.

Holly Willoughby is reportedly supporting James Martin after bullying accusations were made against him

Holly Willoughby ‘supporting’ James Martin

Following the accusations of bullying, it’s been said that fellow ITV star Holly contacted James for support.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “Holly’s been supporting James Martin ever since the bullying allegations came to light. He was there for her when everything was kicking off at ITV and now she’s returning the favour.

“They’re good friends and are keeping in touch – despite both being off-screen on This Morning over summer.”

Like James, Holly has been involved in controversy after her former co-host Phillip Schofield stepped down from This Morning back in May. Furthermore, Phillip admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague.



James Martin has been accused of bullying members of staff

James Martin statement

Addressing the bullying accusations against him in July, James stated on Instagram: “The end of 2017 was one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life. I was dealing with the death of my last living grandparent, my grandfather, and on account of work commitments I could not attend his funeral.”

He added: “On top of this, I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face. And I had to have surgery, which I couldn’t do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming. Since then it has returned on several occasions. And I have to have regular treatments.

“After all this stress I was in a very emotional state, and when after filming in early January 2018 I discovered my home had been flooded while filming. I was extremely upset. I can only say I am human. And following a build-up of personal life pressure, I admit that I overreacted regarding the damage to my home.”

