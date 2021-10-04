This Morning host Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie Lowe married in 1993 and, after he came out to co-host Holly Willoughby in February 2020, he revealed she had been an “incredible” support.

But are the couple still married? Or have they divorced following Phil’s confession that he is gay?

Read on for all the details, and the This Morning host’s epic rise to fame.

Phillip Schofield said wife Stephanie has been an ‘incredible’ support since coming out (Credit: Splash News)

Are Phillip Schofield and wife Stephanie still married?

Speaking to Holly on This Morning when he made his announcement, Phil acknowledged the hurt he caused his family.

He revealed: “This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home.

“I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

Read more: Phillip Schofield admits coming out as gay was like ‘jumping out of a plane’

“My family have held me so close. They have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.”

And, it seems, that has continued 20 months down the line, despite Phil reportedly moving out of their family home.

Phillip and Stephanie attended Ant McPartlin’s wedding together earlier this summer.

Back in March 2021, Phil revealed he and Steph hadn’t discussed divorce.

Speaking on Chris Evans’ podcast, he said: “I’m still married to Steph. There is a great deal of talk of divorce – we have not discussed that at all.”

“With divorce… that has not been discussed. We are picking our way through and however that works and it’s a work in progress. I am a work in progress. Steph is a work in progress.”

Phil with his two grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby (Credit: Splash News)

How old are Phillip Schofield’s daughters?

Phil and Steph have two daughters, Molly and Ruby.

Molly is 28 and Ruby is 25.

Read more: Phillip Schofield ‘didn’t know he was gay’ when he married wife Stephanie

Back in July, the family gathered to celebrate Molly’s birthday, with Phil sharing a throwback snap of the foursome on social media.

It showed Phil, Steph, Molly and Ruby smiling wearing sunglasses.

Phil said they’d had an “amazing long weekend” celebrating his eldest’s birthday.

Who is he dating now?

Phil said there was no one else involved in his decision to come out as gay.

Since the announcement, he has kept his private life private.

As a result, it’s not known if he is currently seeing someone.

How did Phillip Schofield rise to fame?

Phillip, who turns 60 in April 2022, started out as a bookings clerk and tea boy at the BBC at the age of 17.

He was the corporation’s youngest employee at the time but moved to New Zealand with his family two years later, where he made his presenting debut on youth music show Shazam!.

In 1985 he returned to Britain and landed his role on CBBC, taking up his role in the infamous Broom Cupboard with Gordon the Gopher.

He left to present Going Live! in 1987 – a show he presented till 1993.

Phil moved away from kids’ TV in the early 1990s, with shows such as Schofield’s Quest and Schofield’s TV Gold and Talking Telephone Numbers.

In 1991 he also made a move to the West End stage, playing the leading role in the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

He even released a single from the musical, Close Every Door, that made it to number 27 in the charts.

Schofe then turned his attention to quizzes, fronting the National Lottery Winning Lines and Test The Nation with Anne Robinson.

Phil and TV wife Holly Willoughby on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

When did he join This Morning?

Phil joined the The Morning family in 2002.

He joined to replace John Leslie, presenting alongside Fern Britton until she left the show in 2009.

Holly Willoughby joined in September of that same year, with the pair forging one of the longest-running partnerships in British TV history.

In 2006, the pair transferred their morning TV partnership to Dancing on Ice, fronting that together on ITV on Sunday nights.

The Cube burst onto our screens in 2009, with Schofe at the helm till it was taken off air in 2015.

It made its comeback last year, though, and is still going strong.

Phil hosts The Cube, which recently made a comeback (Credit: ITV)

He’s presented ITV’s coverage of Prince William’s wedding, provided the voiceover for Educating Joey Essex, been the subject of This is Your Life and hosted 5 Gold Rings and How to Spend it Well.

Phil’s also had a cameo in Coronation Street, and produces his own wine.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.