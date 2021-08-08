Phillip Schofield attended the wedding of Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett with his estranged wife Stephanie Lowe.

Proving they’re still on good terms despite their split in February 2020, the one-time couple were seen arriving at the church together.

Not only that, but Phil was all smiles as he posed for pictures ahead of the nuptials.

Phillip Schofield attended the wedding of Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie with wife Stephanie (Credit: Splash News)

What did Phillip Schofield say about Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie’s wedding?

Phil was all smiles as he arrived with estranged wife Stephanie.

He wore a grey checked suit with a white shirt and patterned blue tie.

Seemingly coordinating with her husband of 27 years, Stephanie wore a navy blue wrap dress – and a glowing smile as she arrived at St Michael’s Church in Hampshire.

Chatting about the day, Phil told the Mirror the ceremony was “amazing”.

He revealed: “It was amazing.

“It was really fun, really nice, warm and cheerful.

“I really enjoyed it.”

Phil and Steph – wearing a navy dress – were all smiles as they arrived at the church (Credit: Splash News)

What happened with Phil and Stephanie?

Phil came out as gay on This Morning in early 2020.

He said he did so with the love and support of his wife and daughters.

The couple have ruled out getting divorced, but no longer live together, with Schofe moving out of the family home last September.

So what else happened at the wedding?

Well, Ant has revealed that he struggled to contain his emotions as “beautiful” bride Anne-Marie walked down the aisle.

Cat Deeley, Frank and Christine Lampard and Stephen Mulhern also attended the nuptials, with the reception taking place at swanky Heckfield Place.

Celebrity guest David Walliams also offered an insight into the couple’s big day.

He attended with his model ex Keeley Hazell.

David said: “It was very romantic.

“They have a great sense of humour so there were a few laughs.”

