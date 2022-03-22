This Morning: Phillip Schofield mocks Alison Hammond’s appearance

On This Morning today, Phillip Schofield couldn’t help but poke fun at Alison Hammond‘s new look as she joined him on the show.

The pair presented the show together on Tuesday (March 22) while Holly Willoughby was still at home isolating after she tested positive for Covid.

As the beginning of the show today, Alison confessed that Phil had been teasing her about her eyelashes.

Phillip Schofield and Alison Hammond couldn’t stop laughing on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield pokes fun at Alison Hammond on This Morning today

Phil laughed, saying: “Can you feel it? Can you feel the draft?”

Alison then began giggling, before replying: “We were having a conversation about the fact that my eyelashes are the longest eyelashes I have ever seen.”

“Look at that!” he said while gesturing the camera to take a closer look.

Alison added: “They are so big!”

“I swear I thought a moth had landed on your face,” he cackled.

We're blown away by Alison's look today 😉💋 pic.twitter.com/ivpVmUFJct — This Morning (@thismorning) March 22, 2022

“Are you getting a draft?” joked Alison, still laughing.

“I wondered what it was, all my papers were blowing,” he then teased. “They look gorgeous, you look gorgeous as always.”

Alison has been busy presenting the show while Holly has been stuck at home isolating.

She contracted Covid-19 last week and has been forced to isolate ever since.

Alison Hammond showed off her new look on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s This Morning return finally confirmed

However, there’s good news for fans of the blonde bombshell.

Phillip confirmed on Tuesday’s show that Holly will be back tomorrow (March 23).

He said: “We’re pleased to say that she’s testing negative and she’s back tomorrow!”

“Celebrate good times, come on!” sung his co-star, Alison.

The good news means Holly will also likely be returning to host the final of Dancing On Ice. The finale was originally set to go-ahead last week.

However, it will now air on March 27 at 7pm on ITV1.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

What did you think of Alison’s eyelashes on This Morning today? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.