ITV viewers all spot the same thing about This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Alison Hammond

ITV daytime viewers tuning in to This Morning today (March 22) all spotted the very same thing about hosts Phillip Schofield and Alison Hammond.

Alison was in for host Holly Willoughby today as her absence from the show continued.

And, as viewers tuned in at home, they took to Twitter to admit they’d spotted something lacking between the hosts…

Alison Hammond hosted the show alongside Phillip Schofield today (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say about today’s This Morning?

This Morning viewers took to Twitter when Alison and Phil appeared alongside each other on the famous sofa earlier today.

They noted how close the presenters were sitting – with one saying that if Alison got any closer to the lovely Phil she’d be sitting on his lap.

Later in the show when the pair hosted a talk about the Amish community, the comments came again.

So did you spot it too? This little lot did!

Some viewers suggested that soon Alison would be on Phil’s knee (Credit: ITV)

‘Alison couldn’t get any closer to Phil’

“Are Alison and Phil trying to prove a point by sitting so close? Everyone else is 3ft apart,” said one.

Another added: “Alison couldn’t sit any closer to Phil.”

A third commented: “Alison is gonna end up on Phil’s knee soon.”

“Alison – just sit on Phil’s knee!” said another.

“Why are they sitting implausibly-close again? Alison‘s pretty much on Phil‘s lap,” another commented.

As Brits will know, the social distancing rules have now been relaxed, meaning the This Morning hosts actually could sit on each other’s laps… If indeed they wanted to!

What else happened on This Morning today?

Elsewhere on the show, controversial guest Nicola Thorp raised eyebrows with her comments on the current royal tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in the Caribbean, currently in Jamaica, where they have been met with protests.

Nicola appeared to be on the side of the protestors when she branded the visit a PR stunt and then went on to call the trip “offensive”.

This Morning fans watching ITV at home branded the debate “one-sided”.

