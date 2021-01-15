Keeley Hawes is one of the UK’s favourite actresses, and everything she stars in seems to turn into a hit. But her real life hasn’t always been so successful…

She fell in love with another man at work while already married – throwing her life into turmoil.

But is Keeley Hawes still married?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Keeley Hawes married? The actress walked out on her first husband (Credit: Splash)

Is Keeley Hawes married?

Keeley wed fellow actor Matthew Macfadyen in November 2004.

They have been together for 16 years.

They currently live together in London.

Keeley works in and around the UK for work mostly, while Matthew stars in the huge HBO drama Succession which is filmed in the US.

How did they meet?

Keeley met Matthew on the set of Spooks, where they both played British spies.

Keeley played Zoe Reynolds in the BBC drama series, and he starred as Tom Quinn.

The actress describes it as love at first sight.

She once told the Standard: “Matthew just came straight out with it and said ‘I love you’ in the rain one day.

“I thought, oh dear, here we go.”

She also told the Telegraph: “I love being married to Matthew, and I know Matthew loves being married too.”

At the time Keeley met Matthew, she was already married to cartoonist Spencer McCallum.

Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen attend the British Academy Television Awards 2019 (Credit: Splash)

Who is Matthew Macfadyen?

Actor Matthew, 46, is famous for playing Mr Darcy in the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice alongside Keira Knightley.

Matthew starred as Detective Inspector Edmund Reid in the BBC series Ripper Street and as Joe Miller in Criminal Injustice – for which he won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor.

More recently, the actor starred as Charles Ingram in the ITV drama Quiz.

He is now portraying Tom Wambsgans is HBO’s Succession.

Who is Keeley’s first husband?

Keeley was married to Spencer McCallum between 2001 and 2004.

They have a child together called Myles, who was born in 2002.

The Bodyguard star left Spencer just eight weeks after marrying him.

It came after she met her now-husband Matthew on the set of BBC One drama Spooks the previous November.

The pair became very close while appearing as undercover MI5 agents in the hit programme.

Keeley is said to be amicable with her ex-husband.

She said the decision to end her first marriage “was just horrible”.

The actress told Red Magazine: “But it was a long time ago now. And we have this wonderful son and my ex-husband is still one of my best friends in the world.”

Keeley’s ex Spencer and his new girlfriend live nearby and often babysit her children with Matthew.

Keeley Hawes stars as a bereaved widow in ITV’s upcoming drama Finding Alice (Credit: ITV)

Do Keeley and Matthew have kids?

Keeley gave birth to their daughter Maggie in December 2004 – one month after their wedding.

The dress must have been a tight fit!

Their son Ralph was born in September 2006.

How old is Keeley?

Keeley was born Clare Julia Hawes on February 10 1976.

She is currently 44.

Keeley grew up in a council flat in Marylebone.

She signed up to Select Model Management after a modelling scout saw her potential and approached her on Oxford Street.

A few months later, she started working for Cosmopolitan magazine before obtaining a grant and enrolling in the Sylvia Young Theatre School.

There she became friendly with Spice Girl Emma Bunton, who she went on to live with and travel with for six months.

Keeley Hawes as Louisa Durrell in popular ITV show The Durrells (Credit: ITV)

What has Keeley starred in?

Keeley won over audiences when she played DI Alex Drake in Ashes to Ashes between 2008 and 2010.

She played a leading role in the 2010 revival of Upstairs, Downstairs, and portrayed a bereaved parent in 2016’s The Missing.

Her role as a matriarch in ITV comedy-drama The Durrells was also a hit with viewers.

Keeley played DI Lindsay Denton in Line of Duty, Julia Montague in Bodyguard and she guest-starred as Ms Delphox in the eighth series of Doctor Who.

More recently, she portrayed Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode in ITV’s Honour.

She will soon appear in ITV’s Finding Alice.

Finding Alice begins on ITV at 9pm on Sunday January 17 2021.

