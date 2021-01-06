When it comes to the best binge-worthy boxsets in 2021, all the streaming services – from Netflix and BBC iPlayer to ITV Hub – have something for everyone.

Which is just as well, because lockdown coupled with the winter weather means that outdoors is a scary prospect at the moment.

However, fear not – from drama to comedy, here’s everything you need to know.

Meg, Julia, Liz and Kevin in the Motherland Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

What are the best boxsets to binge on right now in 2021?

Motherland, BBC iPlayer

The brilliant sitcom starring Anna Maxwell Martin as a stressed mum in a competitive parent community is set to return for its third series this year.

In the meantime, the first two series are available on iPlayer.

You can watch all eight episodes of The Serpent (Credit: BBC)

The Serpent, BBC iPlayer

This 1970s-set serial killer drama is currently being played out weekly on BBC One.

Read more: The Serpent on BBC One: Is Charles Sobhraj still alive and where is he now?

However, if you can’t wait to watch the next episode, all eight instalments are currently on the iPlayer for your viewing pleasure.

Emma Chambers as Alice Tinker in The Vicar of Dibley, opposite Dawn French’s Geraldine (Credit: BBC One)

The Vicar Of Dibley, BBC iPlayer

If you saw and enjoyed the recent lockdown specials, there’s good news.

Dawn French’s classic 1990s sitcom about a female vicar getting to grips with her new life in a fictional Oxfordshire village is available to watch in its entirety on iPlayer.

That means three series and all the holiday specials.

No, no, no, no… yes!

Mother of God! (Credit: BBC)

Line Of Duty, BBC iPlayer

Everyone’s favourite police corruption show is set to return for its sixth series this year.

But the good news is that all five series are available to watch on iPlayer.

That means intrigue, fab guest stars and, mother of God, bent coppers galore.

‘Bonking and banking’ in Industry (Credit: BBC)

Industry BBC iPlayer

The “bonking and banking” drama tells the story of five graduates who will do anything to secure a job at a top investment bank.

However, the boundaries between colleague, lover and enemy often blur in this eight-parter.

Apart from all the competitive backstabbing, who doesn’t like a bit of “bonking and banking”?

The Bay is back this month (Credit: ITV)

The Bay, ITV Hub

If crime drama’s your thing, ITV’s The Bay is returning for its second series at the end of this month (January 2021) on linear telly.

However, you can catch up with the first series of the drama on ITV Hub.

Series one starred Morven Christie as a family liaison officer in Morecambe, who had a fruity sexual encounter with the prime suspect in a murder enquiry.

You can watch both series of Succession on Now TV (Credit: Sky)

Succession, Now TV

One of the most talked-about dramas on TV in 2020, both series are available on Sky’s catch-up series.

The multi-award-winning series centres on the Roy family, the dysfunctional owners of global media empire Waystar RoyCo.

They’re all after control of the company from ageing patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

Addictive and gloriously bitchy, a new third series is coming our way in 2021.

The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix

What’s this, a drama about chess?

The seven-part drama was an unexpected hit at the end of 2020.

It tells the story of an orphan chess prodigy – Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) – who battles addictions to drink and drugs during her quest to become the world’s best chess player.

The Canadian comedy-drama won a hatful of awards (Credit: Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek, Netflix

There are six series and 80 episodes of this Canadian comedy-drama available, which should keep you busy for a while.

It stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara as a spoilt, rich couple who lose their fortune.

With nowhere else to go, they have to rebuild their lives in the small town of Schitt’s Creek – bought for them as a joke by their son.

This won a hateful of awards last year and is worth the watch.

The Crown season four (Credit: Netflix)

The Crown, Netflix

Yes, we know millions around the world have watched it already but if you haven’t, all four series are still available on Netflix.

It tells the fictional story of the British Royal Family, from Queen Elizabeth’s early years as a young woman thrust into the spotlight and her marriage to Prince Philip.

Claire Foy stars as the young queen, and is then replaced by Olivia Colman as the series moves through the years.

And, in series four, Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson appears as Margaret Thatcher.

The female wrestling drama is hilarious and touching (Credit: Netflix)

GLOW, Netflix

Set in the 1980s, this comedy-drama is set in the world of female wrestling.

Bear with us.

Struggling actress Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) auditions for the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling (GLOW), but soon it takes over life.

Complete with retro stylings and memorable characters, there are three series available.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet in Bridgerton (Credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton, Netflix

The streaming giant’s latest global hit is Regency period drama, Bridgerton.

Based on the novel by Julia Quinn, it tells the story of eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love.

Read more: Bridgerton on Netflix: Where was it filmed and who are the cast and characters?

It stars Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.